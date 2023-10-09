Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp May Soon Bring a Secret Code Feature for Locked Chats: Report

WhatsApp May Soon Bring a Secret Code Feature for Locked Chats: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out the secret code feature via the Google Play Beta programme, with v2.23.21.9 beta for Android.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 October 2023 17:18 IST
WhatsApp May Soon Bring a Secret Code Feature for Locked Chats: Report

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp rolled out a new Chat Lock feature in May

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is working on a secret code feature for locked chats
  • Chat Lock feature moves locked chat threads to a different folder
  • Secret code feature is likely to be available for a future update
Advertisement

WhatsApp introduced Chat Lock functionality that lets users lock specific chats using their fingerprint, facelock or passcodes back in May this year. Now, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is reportedly testing a new secret code feature that will give users even more control over their locked chats. This would reportedly allow users to choose a custom password for their protected chat folder. The upcoming security feature has been spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta v2.23.21.9, which is available via the Google Play Beta program. 

According to a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon allow people to choose a custom password for their protected chat folder. This secret code feature would add another layer of security for sensitive conversations. Users can enter the secret code to access their locked chats from the search bar of the app. Configuring a secret code will reportedly let users lock chats from companion devices as well.

The messaging platform is said to be rolling out the update via the Google Play Beta program, with the 2.23.21.9 beta for Android. The feature is not available for testers now and is expected to be released in a future update of the app.

The publication has managed to include a preview of the secret code creation feature, offering users a glimpse at it. As per the preview, WhatsApp suggests using a word or a simple emoji for quick access. Users might be able to change or remove the secret code at any time.

WhatsApp released the Chat Lock feature in May for both Android and iOS users. It allows users to keep their messages and conversations private and secure by locking them using a passcode, fingerprint, or face unlock options. This feature will move locked chat threads to a different folder to ensure the privacy of conversations, even if someone did manage to gain access to the user's phone. Notifications from these chats will neither show the sender's name, nor the message preview. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp Update, WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp Privacy Features, WhatsApp Features, WhatsApp Beta for Android, Google Play Beta programme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale Live Updates: Best Offers on Mobile Phones, Electronics

Related Stories

WhatsApp May Soon Bring a Secret Code Feature for Locked Chats: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G at Its Lowest Price During Amazon Sale
  2. OnePlus Open Tipped to Sport 7.82-Inch Display, Might Look Like This
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on Laptops
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Live Updates: Don't Miss These Offers
  5. iPhone 14 vs iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12: Which iPhone Should You Buy
  6. OnePlus 11R 5G Now Available in This New Colour Variant in India
  7. Oppo Find N3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Listed on Geekbench
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Smart TV Deals Under Rs. 20,000
  9. Motorola Edge 40 to Be Discounted During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale
  10. OnePlus 11R Offered With Discounts During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 12 Series Camera Details Leaked; Tipped to Get 64-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
  2. Windows 12 Release Date Possibly Leaked by Intel: All You Need to Know
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Refrigerators Under Rs. 20,000
  4. Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip Tipped to Cross 2 Million Mark on AnTuTu Benchmark Test With This Hardware Change
  5. WhatsApp May Soon Bring a Secret Code Feature for Locked Chats: Report
  6. Oppo Find N3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 12GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench
  7. Google Pixel 8 Pro’s Manual Camera Controls Reportedly Work on All Pixel Phones With Tensor Chip
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers on Laptops
  9. Barbie Director Greta Gerwig Reportedly Fought to Keep ‘I’m Just Ken’ Dance Sequence in the Film
  10. Honor Magic Vs 2, Honor Watch 4 Pro Launch Date Set For October 12: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »