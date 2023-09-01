Technology News
WhatsApp Android App Could Get New Interface With White Top App Bar, Suggests Beta Update

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.18 update is said to bring the new interface.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 September 2023 14:16 IST
WhatsApp Android App Could Get New Interface With White Top App Bar, Suggests Beta Update

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Dima Solamin

Revamped WhatsApp app for Android is likely to be available in a future update

Highlights
  • Meta is reportedly tweaking WhatsApp's design on the Android
  • Recently, WhatsApp has rolled out support for sending HD videos
  • This makeover could align with Google’s Material Design 3 guidelines

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new interface for its Android app. The design tweak by the Meta-owned instant messaging app brings enhancements to the top app bar and UI elements, as per a report. In the new design, the top bar is shown in white colour, with other UI elements seen in green colour. WhatsApp's revamped design has been reportedly spotted in the WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.23.18.18, which is available via the Google Play Beta programme. However, it is not visible to all testers yet. Recently, WhatsApp also rolled out support for sending HD photos and videos.

As per a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a new interface for its Android app. The design revamp was allegedly spotted in the 2.23.18.18 beta version for Android, which is available via the Google Play Beta programme. The new interface is still under development and is not visible to all beta testers.

whatsapp android wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.18.18
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The report comprises a screenshot of the new design. In the screenshot, the top app bar is seen in a white shade while other UI elements including the app name are shown in a green shade. The navigation bar is seen to be arranged at the bottom of the app. The WhatsApp redesign could be a move from Meta to align itself with Google's latest Material Design 3 guidelines.

WhatsApp's upgraded user interface for Android is likely to be available in a future update. It may also get updated before the final release. The instant messaging platform is said to be working on a design revamp of its iOS app as well. According to WABetaInfo, the changes were spotted with the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.17.1.77 update in the TestFlight app.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp also started rolling out the ability to send HD videos through a new toggle in the app earlier this month. It also rolled out support for sending high-resolution images. With the WhatsApp for Android 2.23.17.74 update, users can share videos in 720p resolution instead of the standard — and default — 480p resolution.

