WhatsApp for Android Could Reportedly Let Users Choose the Llama Model to Power Their Meta AI Chatbot

With this feature, WhatsApp for Android users can reportedly pick between Llama 3-70B and Llama 3-405B AI models.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 June 2024 14:53 IST
WhatsApp for Android Could Reportedly Let Users Choose the Llama Model to Power Their Meta AI Chatbot

Photo Credit: Reuters

The Llama 3-405B AI model can be used for a limited number of prompts

Highlights
  • The WhatsApp feature is currently not available for beta testers
  • WhatsApp recently rolled out Meta AI chatbot in India
  • It was reportedly spotted on WhatsApp for Android version 2.24.14.7
WhatsApp for Android is tipped to be working on a new feature that will let users choose the Large Language Model Meta AI (Llama) 3 model to power the Meta AI chatbot. On Thursday, a feature tracker claimed that this feature is currently under development and not available to beta testers. The feature is said to let users choose between the Llama 3-70B AI model and the Llama 3-405B AI model. The latter is tipped to be available for a limited number of prompts.

WhatsApp may introduce option to choose AI Model

According to WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo, the new feature was spotted in the WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.24.14.7. However, it is not visible at present and beta testers will not be able to interact with it. This feature builds on top of the recent introduction of the Meta AI chatbot in the app and lets users choose from the smaller Llama 3-70B model and the latest and larger Llama 3-405B model.

whatsapp llama models wabetainfo WhatsApp AI models feature

WhatsApp's Meta Llama Model feature
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

In a screenshot shared by the feature tracker, a new settings menu can be seen titled Meta Llama model. This space will let users choose the AI model. The above mentioned options are shown with the Llama 3-70B model listed as the “faster” model and the Llama 3-405B model listed as “Better for more complex prompts”.

A block of text underneath states, “Preview the 405B model for a limited number of prompts each week. Once you've reached the limit, you can continue your conversations using the 70B model.”

Notably, the Llama 3-405B AI model has not yet been released to the public. While releasing the 8B and 70B Llama 3 models in April, Meta stated that it is still training the family's largest model with 400 billion parameters. If the information about the new WhatsApp feature is true, it is likely that the company intends to fine-tune the model based on user interactions.

As stated in a previous report, Meta has already confirmed that it is training its AI models with user data during interactions with its AI chatbots.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Android, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Meta AI, Meta, Llama 3
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
