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Ai+ Pulse 2 FE India Launch Teased; Colour Options, Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Ai+ Pulse 2 FE is confirmed to be available in Black, Blue, Green, and Purple colours.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 18 September 2026 12:23 IST
Ai+ Pulse 2 FE India Launch Teased; Colour Options, Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Ai+ Pulse 2 FE will go on sale through Flipkart

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Highlights
  • Ai+ Pulse 2 FE India launch will take place soon
  • It has a vertically arranged rear camera module
  • The camera island appears to comprise two lenses
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Ai+ Pulse 2 FE will launch in India soon. Although the company has not revealed the launch date, a microsite for the upcoming phone is live on Flipkart. The listing shows the design and colour options of the Ai+ Pulse 2 FE. Ai+ launched the standard Pulse 2 in March this year with a 6,000mAh battery and a 6.75-inch display. The company is also gearing up to unveil the Ai+ Nova 2 Power later this week.

Ai+ Pulse 2 FE India Launch Teased

Flipkart has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the India launch of the Ai+ Pulse 2 FE. The listing does not specify the exact launch date and time. Interested customers can click the 'Notify Me' button on the website to get the latest updates.

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Ai+ Pulse 2 FE is confirmed to be available in Black, Blue, Green, and Purple colours. The listing shows the Ai+ Pulse 2 FE with a glowing white Ai+ logo placed on the rear panel. It boasts a vertically arranged rear camera module in the top-left corner. The camera island appears to comprise two lenses. More details about the Ai+ Pulse 2 FE are likely to be revealed in the coming days.

The Ai+ Pulse 2 was launched in March this year with a starting price tag of Rs. 5,999. It has a 6.75-inch HD+ display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate. It features a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and runs on an octa-core Unisoc T7250 chipset. It has a 6,000mAh battery with support for 10W wired charging

Meanwhile, Ai+ recently announced the India launch date for the Nova 2 Power through Flipkart. The smartphone is scheduled to debut on September 19 at 12pm IST. It will be offered in Blue Fusion, Blue Gold Fusion, Deep Purple, Midnight Black, and Ocean Green colourways. It will be sold through Flipkart.

Ai+ Nova 2 Power is confirmed to feature a 7,000mAh lithium-polymer battery with support for 33W fast charging. It will come in 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage options. This upcoming phone will run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset. It will ship with Ai+'s nxtQ OS. It will feature a 48-megapixel primary shooter.

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Further reading: Ai Plus, Ai Plus Pulse 2 FE, Ai Plus Pulse 2 FE Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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