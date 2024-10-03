Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google for India 2024: Gemini Live Updated With Support for Hindi and Eight More Regional Languages

Google for India 2024: Gemini Live Updated With Support for Hindi and Eight More Regional Languages

Gemini Live is now available in English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, and Urdu.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 3 October 2024 13:34 IST
Google for India 2024: Gemini Live Updated With Support for Hindi and Eight More Regional Languages

Gemini Live has a full-screen interface that imitates the on-call screen

Highlights
  • Gemini Live is a real-time speech-to-speech conversation feature
  • Google said users can ask Gemini Live follow-up questions too
  • Gemini Live is available on all supported Android devices
Advertisement

Google for India 2024 — the search giant's annual India-focused event that showcases features and services designed for users in the country — was held on Thursday in New Delhi. During the event, the Mountain View-based tech giant introduced several new features and services including new capabilities of its artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Gemini. The company rolled out a two-way verbal communication feature dubbed Gemini Live last month, and it is now being updated with support for Hindi and eight other regional Indian languages.

Gemini Live Gets Hindi and Regional Language Support

Hema Budaraju, Senior Director (Product Management) announced that Gemini Live was being updated with support for Hindi and other regional languages. The AI-powered feature allows users to have a real-time conversation with the chatbot, using natural language. Users can verbally ask the AI queries and it responds to them similarly. The feature, developed by Google DeepMind, was first unveiled during Google I/O.

In August, the feature was first rolled out to Gemini Advanced subscribers. The company later made Gemini Live available to users on the free tier of Gemini on Android devices. Until now, the feature was only available to English speakers.

Budaraju revealed that support for Gemini Live in Hindi as well as Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, and Urdu was rolling out. The chatbot will allow native language speakers to take advantage of the new functionality that can accept prompts in these languages as well as generate verbal responses. Gadgets 360 staff members were able to access the feature in some of these languages.

Gemini Live can perform all the generative tasks of the text-based chatbot. This means users can use it to ask follow-up questions, without having to provide the entire context every time. This allows users to have a free-flowing conversation, similar to a conversation with another human. Despite generating responses in real-time, it lacks contextual voice modulation and the capability of expressing emotions like ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode.

To use Gemini Live, users can simply open the Gemini app or activate the Gemini assistant on their Android device. There they will find a new waveform icon placed next to the text field. Tapping on it opens the full-screen interface of the feature. Users can begin speaking their queries and the AI will respond to it almost instantaneously. To stop or interrupt Gemini, users can tap either of two buttons — Hold and End call — placed at the bottom of the screen.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Gemini Live, Google for India 2024, Google, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Gemini, Chatbots
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Krafton Partners With Pocketpair to Develop Mobile Version of Palworld Amid Nintendo Lawsuit

Related Stories

Google for India 2024: Gemini Live Updated With Support for Hindi and Eight More Regional Languages
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google for India 2024: New AI, Payment and Health Features Unveiled
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Max Review: Apple's Crown Jewel?
  3. Apple May Finally Say Goodbye to Home Button Design With iPhone SE 4
  4. Samsung Galaxy A56 Appears on Geekbench With These Specifications
  5. PUBG Maker Krafton is Bringing Palworld to Mobile Platforms
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Said to Be Working on Reasoning AI, Chasing OpenAI’s Efforts
  2. Samsung Said to Cut Thousands of Jobs Amid Struggles in AI Market
  3. Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet With 8-inch HD Display and Generative AI Features Launched: Specifications, Price
  4. Google for India 2024: Gemini Live Updated With Support for Hindi and Eight More Regional Languages
  5. Krafton Partners With Pocketpair to Develop Mobile Version of Palworld Amid Nintendo Lawsuit
  6. iPhone 15 Available With Free Beats Solo Buds During Apple Store Festive Offers 2024: See More Deals
  7. Google Showcases India-Focused AI, Payment and Safety Features at Google for India 2024 Event
  8. Google Pixel 9a Colourways, Dimensions Leak Online; May Get Slightly Taller Design With Four Shades
  9. OpenAI Announces Realtime API, Prompt Coaching and Vision Fine-Tuning on GPT-4o for Developers
  10. Is Earth’s New Minimoon 2024 Visible to Naked Eye? Here's What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »