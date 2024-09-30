Lenovo Legion Y700 (2024) gaming tablet has been launched in China. It comes with an 8.8-inch display with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,600 pixels, up to 16GB of RAM, and features a cooling unit that has a 10,004mm² vapour chamber. The tablet has a dedicated gaming engine, which is geared towards reducing touch latency as well as network latency. The black variant of the Legion Y700 is currently available for pre-orders, whereas the white version will likely go on sale soon.

Lenovo Legion Y700 (2024) Price

Lenovo Legion Y700 (2024) price starts at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,600) in China for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the 16GB + 512GB variant is listed at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 39,400). It is available for pre-order in the country via the Lenovo China e-store. The tablet is offered in a Crystal Black colourway.

Meanwhile, the Ice Sould White version of the Lenovo Legion Y700 (2024) starts at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,800) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the higher 16GB + 512GB variant is marked at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 40,600). It will go on sale in the country soon.

Lenovo Legion Y700 (2024) Specifications, Features

The Lenovo Legion Y700 (2024) sports an 8.8-inch display with 2,560 x 1,600 pixels resolution, 343ppi pixel density, and a 165Hz refresh rate. The tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage.

Lenovo has equipped the tablet with its in-house QianKun cooling architecture which includes a 10,004mm² vapour chamber that helps heat dissipation. The Lenovo Legion Y700 (2024) carries a dedicated engine, said to be Lenovo's Lingjing Engine, which is claimed to lower touch and network latency by 32.2 and 45.8 percent, respectively.

The Lenovo Legion Y700 (2024) carries dual superlinear speakers and a dual X-axis linear motor. The tablet is backed by a 6,550mAh battery and it has dual USB Type-C ports. It weighs 350g and measures 7.79mm in thickness.

