Both Samsung tablets feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and an anti-reflective coating.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 27 September 2024 12:19 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series is the successor to last year's Tab S9 series

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and Tab S10 Ultra have been launched in India
  • They come with Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays and Dimensity 9300+ chipsets
  • The tablets are available in Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver colours
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series was launched in India and globally on Thursday. It comprises two models: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. The South Korean technology conglomerate says these are the first tablets that have been purposefully built for artificial intelligence (AI) and come with Galaxy AI – Samsung's suite of AI features for smartphones, tablets and other devices. They boast specifications such as Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipsets, and S-Pen support.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Price in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ (Wi-Fi) price in India starts at Rs. 90,999 for the 12GB+256GB storage configuration. The same model with 5G capability is priced at Rs. 1,04,999.

Meanwhile, the base 12GB+256GB model of the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (Wi-Fi) is priced in India at Rs. 1,08,999. Its top-end configuration, offering 512GB of storage, costs Rs. 1,19,999. Meanwhile, 5G models of the Tab S10 Ultra with similar configurations are priced at Rs. 1,22,999 and Rs. 1,33,999, respectively.

Both tablets are available for pre-order and Samsung is bundling a free 45W travel adapter worth Rs. 3,499. The Galaxy Tab S10 series comes in two colourways: Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Series Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ is equipped with a 12.4-inch display with a resolution of 2800x1752 pixels. In terms of dimensions, it measures 185.4 X 285.4 X 5.6mm and weighs 571g (Wi-Fi) and 576g (5G). For optics, it sports a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13-megapixel primary camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. It also gets a single 12-megapixel ultra-wide selfie camera. In terms of connectivity, the Galaxy Tab S10+ features 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. The tablet is backed by a 10,090mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support.

On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra sports a bigger 14.6-inch display with a resolution of 2960x1848 pixels. It measures 208.6 X 326.4 X 5.4mm in dimensions. The Wi-Fi and 5G variants of the Tab S10 Ultra weigh 718g and 723g, respectively. It is equipped with the same dual rear camera setup as the Tab S10+ but gets dual 12-megapixel front cameras housed inside a notch. The connectivity options are similar, with the exception of Wi-Fi 7, which the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra supports. It is backed by an 11,200mAh battery with the same fast charging capability.

The Galaxy Tab S10 series also gets support for Galaxy AI. It includes features such as Circle to Search, Sketch Assist, Note Assist, and PDF Overlay. Users can also use the S-Pen's Air Command with AI feature to access Galaxy AI features quickly without needing to shuffle between menus.

Both Samsung tablets feature Dynamic AMOLED 2X displays with a 120Hz refresh rate and an anti-reflective coating. The tablets are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chipsets. They also get a quad-speaker setup, IP68 rating against dust and water ingress, enhanced Armor Aluminium chassis, physical SIM+eSIM support, and in-display fingerprint scanners.

Comments

