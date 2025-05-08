Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Ends Tonight: Top Deals You Shouldn’t Miss

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 will end at midnight on Thursday, bringing the company's mid-year sale to a close. There are still a few more hours to shop on the e-commerce platform, which is currently offering noteworthy deals on smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other consumer electronics devices. Some of these devices are already discounted, but Amazon will let you lower the cost of your purchases by taking advantage of an additional 10 percent instant discount using eligible bank cards to make your purchases.

During the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale, you can pick up laptops and tablets that are currently available with up to 45 percent and 60 percent discounts. Meanwhile, the prices of headphones and computer accessories have been slashed by up to 75 percent. Finally, if you want to purchase a smartwatch, you can choose from models that are listed with discounts of up to 80 percent.

If you're looking to maximise your savings, don't forget to use an HDFC Bank credit card to make your purchases, as this will get you an additional 10 percent instant discount. You should also keep an eye on each product page for additional coupons, or check for exchange offers, as these can help you lower the final cost of the items in your shopping cart.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartphones

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Top Discounts on Laptops

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Headphones

