Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 Ends Tonight: Top Deals You Shouldn’t Miss

HDFC Bank credit card holders can avail of a 10 percent instant discount during the ongoing Amazon Great Summer 2025 Sale.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 May 2025 18:05 IST
Laptops from Asus are available at discounted prices during the ongoing Amazon sale

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 ends at midnight on Thursday
  • The ongoing sale brings discounts on several electronics
  • TWS headsets are also available at discounted prices during the sale
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025 will end at midnight on Thursday, bringing the company's mid-year sale to a close. There are still a few more hours to shop on the e-commerce platform, which is currently offering noteworthy deals on smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other consumer electronics devices. Some of these devices are already discounted, but Amazon will let you lower the cost of your purchases by taking advantage of an additional 10 percent instant discount using eligible bank cards to make your purchases.

During the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale, you can pick up laptops and tablets that are currently available with up to 45 percent and 60 percent discounts. Meanwhile, the prices of headphones and computer accessories have been slashed by up to 75 percent. Finally, if you want to purchase a smartwatch, you can choose from models that are listed with discounts of up to 80 percent.

If you're looking to maximise your savings, don't forget to use an HDFC Bank credit card to make your purchases, as this will get you an additional 10 percent instant discount. You should also keep an eye on each product page for additional coupons, or check for exchange offers, as these can help you lower the final cost of the items in your shopping cart.

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Smartphones

Model List Price Effective Price Link
Dell 15 (Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB RAM) Rs. 68,718 Rs. 42,990 Buy Now
HP 15 (Intel Core i5-1235U, 16GB RAM) Rs. 62,417 Rs. 48,990 Buy Now
Apple MacBook Air (M1, 8GB RAM) Rs. 89,900 Rs. 59,990 Buy Now
Acer Aspire Lite (AMD Ryzen 5-5625U, 16GbB RAM) Rs. 58,999 Rs. 32,990 Buy Now
Asus Vivobook 16X (Intel Core i5-12500H, 16GB RAM) Rs. 77,990 Rs. 56,390 Buy Now
HP Victus (AMD Ryzen 5-5600H, 16GB RAM) Rs. 72,718 Rs. 54,990 Buy Now
Asus TUF Gaming A15 (AMD Ryzen 7-7435HS, 16GB RAM) Rs. 74,990 Rs. 52,490 Buy Now
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (Intel Core i7-13620H, 16GB RAM) Rs. 89,390 Rs. 61,990 Buy Now

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Top Discounts on Laptops

Model List Price Effective Price Link
Apple iPad Air 13-inch (M2, 128GB) Rs. 68,718 Rs. 42,990 Buy Now
Lenovo Tab M11 (128GB) Rs. 62,417 Rs. 48,990 Buy Now
Redmi Pad Pro 5G (256GB) Rs. 89,900 Rs. 59,990 Buy Now
OnePlus Pad Go (128GB) Rs. 58,999 Rs. 32,990 Buy Now
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro (256GB) Rs. 77,990 Rs. 56,390 Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE (128GB) Rs. 72,718 Rs. 54,990 Buy Now
Xiaomi Pad 7 (128GB) Rs. 74,990 Rs. 52,490 Buy Now

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2025: Best Deals on Headphones

Model List Price Effective Price Link
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro Rs. 24,999 Rs. 19,999 Buy Now
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro Rs. 3,699 Rs. 2,699 Buy Now
Soundcore R50I NC Rs. 5,598 Rs. 1,899 Buy Now
Sony WI-C100 Rs. 2,790 Rs. 2,380 Buy Now
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Rs. 35,900 Rs. 28,699 Buy Now
Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ Rs. 3,990 Rs. 1,099 Buy Now
JBL Tune 770NC Rs. 9,999 Rs. 5,099 Buy Now
