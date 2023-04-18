Google Pixel Tablet —the company's first Pixel-branded tablet — is expected to debut soon. The company first announced the Pixel tablet at its Made By Google event last year. Since then, the specifications, design, and other details of the upcoming tablet have surfaced online. While Google is yet to reveal key specifications of the purported tablet, the RAM and the colour variants of the Pixel tablet have been leaked online. It is said to come in four colour options and be feature 8GB of RAM.

According to a 9to5Google report citing unnamed sources, Google will launch the Pixel tablet in as many as four colour options. One is shown with a green rear panel and black bezel, while the other shows a beige (or white) rear panel with a white bezel. Meanwhile, two more colourways will be added, as per the report. It is said to feature an aluminium body with a nano-ceramic finish.

Additionally, the tablet is also said to ship with 8GB of RAM and run on Android 13. There will reportedly be two storage options and the tablet will be powered by a Tensor G2 chipset. Google will also ship the tablet with a Charging Speaker Dock, which could allow the tablet to be used as a smart display, as per the report.

Previously, images of the purported Pixel Tablet and a few key details were leaked on the Internet. Software developer Kuba Wojciechowski had claimed that the purported Pixel tablet would feature 8GB of Samsung LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of Kioxia UFS storage as well as an FPC side-mounted fingerprint reader. He has also tipped a CSoT "ppa957db2d" (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with a RT4539 LED driver on the device, which suggests that the Pixel Tablet could have an LCD display.

However, contrary to the new report, Wojciechowski had suggested that the Pixel tablet was likely to feature two docks, one of them featuring a speaker and the other supporting charging by default. Meanwhile, the 9to5Google report states that Google will not include a USB Type-C charging adapter in the box, as it can be charged using the Charging Speaker Dock.

