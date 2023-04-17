Technology News
Huawei Enjoy 60X With 7,000mAh Battery, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Huawei Enjoy 60X price starts at CNY 1,749 (roughly Rs. 20,000).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 April 2023 18:16 IST
Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Enjoy 60X runs on HarmonyOS 3

Highlights
  • Huawei Enjoy 60X has a 9-megapixel front camera
  • It supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Huawei Enjoy 60X comes with 512GB of onboard storage

Huawei Enjoy 60X was launched in China as the latest offering in the company's Enjoy series. The new smartphone comes in five different colour options with a massive 7,000mAh battery. The Huawei Enjoy 60X features a 6.95-inch full-HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with 8GB RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It has a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. An 8-megapixel selfie sensor and 22.5W fast charging support are the other key highlights. The Huawei Enjoy 60X sports a mid-size notch on the display to house the selfie shooter.

Huawei Enjoy 60X price

Huawei Enjoy 60X price has been set at CNY 1,749 (roughly Rs. 20,000) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,949 (roughly Rs. 23,300), while the top-end model with 8GB RAM + 512GB storage has a price tag of CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,00). It is offered in Danxia Orange, Gilt Black, Bright Moon Silver, Emerald Green, and Yaojin Black (translated from Chinese) shades. The phone is currently available for pre-booking in China through VMall and will go on sale starting May 13.

Details about the availability of the new Huawei Enjoy 60X in global markets including India are yet to be revealed.

Huawei Enjoy 60X specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Huawei Enjoy 60X runs on HarmonyOS 3 and features a 6.95-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, 270Hz touch sampling rate. As mentioned, the display has a mid-sized centrally aligned cutout to house the selfie shooter. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM.

For optics, the Huawei Enjoy 60X has a dual rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video chats, it offers an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with an f/2.0 lens.

The Huawei Enjoy 60X comes with 512GB of onboard storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, compass, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Huawei has packed the Huawei Enjoy 60X with a 7,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging. The 512GB variant supports up to 22.5W reverse fast charging as well. Besides, it measures around 171.6x79.9x8.9mm and weighs around 216 grams.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite launched in India with a sub-Rs.20,000 price tag. How does it perform against the competition. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
