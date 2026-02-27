Technology News
English Edition

Huawei MatePad Mini Launched Globally With 8.8-Inch 2.5K Display, 6,400mAh Battery

Huawei MatePad Mini has a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 February 2026 12:47 IST
Huawei MatePad Mini Launched Globally With 8.8-Inch 2.5K Display, 6,400mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei MatePad Mini is launched in two colour options

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Huawei MatePad Mini comes in 8GB and 12GB RAM options
  • It features dual speakers enhanced by Histen 9.5 audio
  • Huawei MatePad Mini runs on HarmonyOS 4.3.0
Advertisement

Huawei MatePad Mini launched in global markets with an 8.8-inch display with 2.5K resolution and a maximum 120Hz refresh rate. The new tablet from Huawei runs on HarmonyOS 4.3.0 and features a 6,400mAh battery with 66W charging support. It features a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter and boasts a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The Huawei MatePad Mini comes in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants, with 256GB storage as standard. The tablet has dual speakers and supports inputs through the Huawei M-Pencil Pro.

It is likely to compete with Apple's iPad mini, although international availability and pricing of the Huawei MatePad Mini are yet to be revealed. The company has listed it on its official global website in Graphite Black and Spruce Green colour options.

In China, the MatePad Mini is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the basic version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Huawei MatePad Mini Specifications

The Huawei MatePad Mini runs on HarmonyOS 4.3.0, and it has an 8.8-inch Flexible OLED FullView Display 2.5K (1,600x2,560 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display offers 343ppi pixel density, 92 percent screen-to-body ratio, and peak brightness of up to 1800 nits. It features up to 12GB of RAM alongside 256GB of onboard storage.

matepad mini huawei Huawei MatePad Mini

Huawei MatePad Mini
Photo Credit: Huawei

 

For optics, the Huawei MatePad Mini has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture. The camera setup includes an LED flash, and the camera can record up to 4K video with electronic image stabilisation. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options available on the Huawei MatePad Mini include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type- C port, OTG, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and QZSS. Sensors available are a fingerprint sensor and a gyroscope. It features dual speakers enhanced by Histen 9.5 audio and dual microphones.

The Huawei MatePad Mini carries a 6,400mAh battery unit with 66W fast charging support. The tablet is compatible with M-Pencil Pro (sold separately). It measures 198.59x127.27x5.1mm and weighs 255g.

Huawei MatePad Mini

Huawei MatePad Mini

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 8.80-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 6400mAh
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei MatePad Mini, Huawei MatePad Mini Price, Huawei MatePad Mini Specifications, Huawei
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo X300 Ultra Will Be Showcased at MWC 2026: Expected Features, Specifications
Vivo T4 Series, iQOO Z10 Lineup to Get Price Hike Starting March 1, Tipster Claims
Huawei MatePad Mini Launched Globally With 8.8-Inch 2.5K Display, 6,400mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OPPO K14x 5G: Smoothness That Stays with You, Not Just on Day One
  2. OTT Releases This Week (Feb 23 - Mar 1): The Bluff, Ikkis, Psycho Saiyaan, and More
  3. Google Launches Nana Banana 2 With These New Features, Improvements
  4. Noise Master Buds 2 Launched in India With Bose-Tuned Audio
  5. Huawei Mate 80 Pro Debuts Globally With 100W Charging, 50-Megapixel Camera
  6. These Vivo T4, iQOO Z10 Models Could Get More Expensive Soon
  7. Apple Teases Major Hardware Announcements Starting March 2
  8. Motorola Razr Fold, Edge 70 Fusion FIFA Edition FIFA Edition Design Leaked
  9. Here's When the Vivo X300 Ultra Will be Showcased Globally
  10. Huawei MatePad Mini Launched Globally With 8.8-Inch Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Noise Master Buds 2 Launched in India With Bose-Tuned Sound, Spatial Audio Support: Price, Specifications
  2. Amazfit Active 3 Premium Launched With 1.32-Inch Display, Up to 12 Days of Battery Life: Price, Features
  3. PS Plus Monthly Games for March Announced: PGA Tour 2K25, Monster Hunter Rise and More
  4. OnePlus 15T Tipped to Launch With Nearly Identical Camera Setup as OnePlus 13T, Higher Price Tag
  5. Motorola Razr Fold, Edge 70 Fusion Leak Reveals Design of FIFA Edition Variants
  6. Huawei Mate 80 Pro Launched Globally With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 100W Fast Charging
  7. Vivo T4 Series, iQOO Z10 Lineup to Get Price Hike Starting March 1, Tipster Claims
  8. Huawei MatePad Mini Launched Globally With 8.8-Inch 2.5K Display, 6,400mAh Battery
  9. Vivo X300 Ultra Will Be Showcased at MWC 2026: Expected Features, Specifications
  10. Google Releases Nano Banana 2 With Faster AI Image Generation, Enhanced Text Rendering Capabilities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »