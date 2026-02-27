Huawei MatePad Mini launched in global markets with an 8.8-inch display with 2.5K resolution and a maximum 120Hz refresh rate. The new tablet from Huawei runs on HarmonyOS 4.3.0 and features a 6,400mAh battery with 66W charging support. It features a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter and boasts a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The Huawei MatePad Mini comes in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants, with 256GB storage as standard. The tablet has dual speakers and supports inputs through the Huawei M-Pencil Pro.

It is likely to compete with Apple's iPad mini, although international availability and pricing of the Huawei MatePad Mini are yet to be revealed. The company has listed it on its official global website in Graphite Black and Spruce Green colour options.

In China, the MatePad Mini is priced at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 43,000) for the basic version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Huawei MatePad Mini Specifications

The Huawei MatePad Mini runs on HarmonyOS 4.3.0, and it has an 8.8-inch Flexible OLED FullView Display 2.5K (1,600x2,560 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display offers 343ppi pixel density, 92 percent screen-to-body ratio, and peak brightness of up to 1800 nits. It features up to 12GB of RAM alongside 256GB of onboard storage.

Huawei MatePad Mini

Photo Credit: Huawei

For optics, the Huawei MatePad Mini has a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture. The camera setup includes an LED flash, and the camera can record up to 4K video with electronic image stabilisation. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options available on the Huawei MatePad Mini include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type- C port, OTG, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and QZSS. Sensors available are a fingerprint sensor and a gyroscope. It features dual speakers enhanced by Histen 9.5 audio and dual microphones.

The Huawei MatePad Mini carries a 6,400mAh battery unit with 66W fast charging support. The tablet is compatible with M-Pencil Pro (sold separately). It measures 198.59x127.27x5.1mm and weighs 255g.