Vivo X300 Ultra Will Be Showcased at MWC 2026: Expected Features, Specifications

Vivo X300 Ultra will be the third phone in the Vivo X300 lineup, which was launched last year.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 February 2026 12:44 IST
Vivo X300 Pro (pictured) is the current flagship phone in the lineup

Highlights
  • Vivo X300 Ultra could feature a 200-megapixel rear camera
  • MWC 2026 will start on March 2
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
Vivo X300 Pro was launched in India in December last year, along with the Vivo X300, as the latest addition to the smartphone lineup. Now, the company has confirmed the existence of another phone that will launch as the top-of-the-line model in the flagship X300 series. Dubbed Vivo X300 Ultra, the handset is confirmed to be unveiled during the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026, which is scheduled to start on March 2 and conclude on March 5. During Vivo's presentation, visitors will be able to get a first look at the Ultra model's design and features.

Vivo X300 Ultra Will Finally Be Unveiled at MWC 2026

The Chinese smartphone maker confirmed its presence at MWC 2026 in Barcelona. Along with the confirmation, the company has also announced that it will showcase the Vivo X300 Ultra during the presentation at the event to provide the first look at the phone's design and features. Along with the Vivo X300 Ultra, the tech firm will also showcase the Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo X Fold 5, and the recently launched Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70.

While most details about the Vivo X300 Ultra remain under wraps, the company did highlight that the phone “represents vivo's most advanced exploration to date in mobile imaging and videography”. During Vivo's presentation, visitors will be able to “experience” the design of the X300 Ultra, which is inspired by the tech firm's professional imaging heritage, Vivo claimed.

Separately, tipster Sanju Choudhary claims that the upcoming Vivo X300 Ultra will be launched at a significantly higher price, costing between Rs. 1,60,000 and Rs. 1,70,000. He said that the reason behind this move is the rising prices of memory components, including DRAM and SSD. Additionally, the Snapdragon chip powering the phone is also said to drive the price. However, these details are yet to be confirmed by the company.

Coming to its specifications, the Vivo X300 Ultra is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's flagship octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which is built on a 3nm process. The handset could be backed by a 7,000mAh battery, while offering support for 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging. It is said to sport a 6.82-inch 2K flat LTPO OLED display. The flagship could carry a quad rear camera setup, led by a 200-megapixel main shooter.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
