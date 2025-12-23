Huawei MatePad 11.5 (2026) was launched in China on Monday as a refreshed version of the company's 11.5-inch tablet. The new model runs on HarmonyOS 5.1 and features an LCD screen with 2.5K resolution and 600 nits peak brightness. The Huawei MatePad 11.5 packs a 10,100mAh battery and is equipped with a Kirin T82B chipset coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The Soft Light edition of the Huawei MatePad 11.5 uses the Kirin T82 chip. The tablet has four built-in speakers and is compatible with the M-Pencil stylus.

Huawei MatePad 11.5 (2026) Price

Pricing for the Huawei MatePad 11.5 (2026) starts at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 8GB+128GB (Wi-Fi only) version and CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 35,000) for the 8GB+256GB (Wi-Fi + Cellular) version, respectively.

The Soft Light Edition of the Huawei MatePad 11.5 is priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 26,000), CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 29,000), 2,599 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB RAM and storage variants, respectively.

The standard model is available in Island Blue and Space Gray (translated from Chinese) colour options, while the Soft Light Edition is offered in additional Frost Silver and Feather Purple (translated from Chinese) finishes.

Huawei MatePad 11.5 (2026) Specifications

The Huawei MatePad 11.5 ships with HarmonyOS 5.1 and features an 11.5-inch TFT LCD panel with 2.5K(1,600x2,456 pixels) resolution, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, 256ppi pixel density, 600 nits peak brightness and an 86 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The tablet is also available in a Soft Light Edition variant has an eye-protecting Cloud Clear Soft Light Screen with which is claimed to reduce eye fatigue by 34 percent and improve tear film stability by 22 percent.

The standard version of the Huawei MatePad 11.5 has a Kirin T82B processor under the hood, while the Soft Light edition uses the Kirin T82 chip, according to Huawei.

On the rear, the Huawei MatePad 11.5 features a 13-megapixel camera. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front. Connectivity options available on the tablet are Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, gyroscope, gravity sensor and hall sensor. It has quad stereo speakers and two microphones.

The Huawei MatePad 11.5 has a 10,100mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging. It supports input via Huawei's M-Pencil stylus.