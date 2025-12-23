Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Huawei MatePad 11.5 (2026) Launched With 2.5K Display, 10,100mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Huawei MatePad 11.5 (2026) Launched With 2.5K Display, 10,100mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Huawei MatePad 11.5 has a Kirin T82B processor, paired with 8GB of RAM.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 December 2025 10:49 IST
Huawei MatePad 11.5 (2026) Launched With 2.5K Display, 10,100mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei MatePad 11.5 features a 8-megapixel front facing camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Huawei MatePad 11.5 ships with HarmonyOS 5.1
  • Huawei MatePad 11.5 features a 13-megapixel rear camera
  • Soft Light edition uses the Kirin T82 chip
Advertisement

Huawei MatePad 11.5 (2026) was launched in China on Monday as a refreshed version of the company's 11.5-inch tablet. The new model runs on HarmonyOS 5.1 and features an LCD screen with 2.5K resolution and 600 nits peak brightness. The Huawei MatePad 11.5 packs a 10,100mAh battery and is equipped with a Kirin T82B chipset coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The Soft Light edition of the Huawei MatePad 11.5 uses the Kirin T82 chip. The tablet has four built-in speakers and is compatible with the M-Pencil stylus.

Huawei MatePad 11.5 (2026) Price

Pricing for the Huawei MatePad 11.5 (2026) starts at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 22,000) for the 8GB+128GB (Wi-Fi only) version and CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 35,000) for the 8GB+256GB (Wi-Fi + Cellular) version, respectively.

The Soft Light Edition of the Huawei MatePad 11.5 is priced at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 26,000), CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 29,000), 2,599 (roughly Rs. 33,000) for the 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB RAM and storage variants, respectively.

The standard model is available in Island Blue and Space Gray (translated from Chinese) colour options, while the Soft Light Edition is offered in additional Frost Silver and Feather Purple (translated from Chinese) finishes.

Huawei MatePad 11.5 (2026) Specifications

The Huawei MatePad 11.5 ships with HarmonyOS 5.1 and features an 11.5-inch TFT LCD panel with 2.5K(1,600x2,456 pixels) resolution, a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, 256ppi pixel density, 600 nits peak brightness and an 86 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

The tablet is also available in a Soft Light Edition variant has an eye-protecting Cloud Clear Soft Light Screen with which is claimed to reduce eye fatigue by 34 percent and improve tear film stability by 22 percent.

The standard version of the Huawei MatePad 11.5 has a Kirin T82B processor under the hood, while the Soft Light edition uses the Kirin T82 chip, according to Huawei.

On the rear, the Huawei MatePad 11.5 features a 13-megapixel camera. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front. Connectivity options available on the tablet are Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, gyroscope, gravity sensor and hall sensor. It has quad stereo speakers and two microphones.

The Huawei MatePad 11.5 has a 10,100mAh battery with support for 40W fast charging. It supports input via Huawei's M-Pencil stylus.

Huawei MatePad 11.5 (2026)

Huawei MatePad 11.5 (2026)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 11.50-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 1600x2456 pixels
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10100mAh
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Huawei MatePad 11.5, Huawei MatePad 11.5 Price, Huawei MatePad 11.5 Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
ChatGPT Announces ‘Your Year With ChatGPT’ as a Personalised End-of-Year Experience
Xiaomi 17 Ultra to Launch With Upgraded Leica Camera System Featuring Continuous Optical Zoom
Huawei MatePad 11.5 (2026) Launched With 2.5K Display, 10,100mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel-Perplexity Free Offer Now Requires a Card to Continue
  2. Shine On Me Now Streaming Online: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  3. Xiaomi 17 Ultra's Leica Camera Confirmed to Support Continuous Optical Zoom
  4. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Review
  5. This Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Component Could Offer Reduced Efficiency
  6. Huawei MatePad 11.5 (2026) With 2.5K Display, 10,100mAh Battery Launched
  7. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini Confirmed to Launch in India Alongside These Models
  8. Hogwarts Legacy Sequel Could Feature Online Multiplayer Component
  9. OnePlus Turbo Key Specifications Surface Ahead of Launch
  10. Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Price, Specifications Revealed via Retail Listing
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 16 Pro Series Camera Features Revealed; Realme Buds Air 8 Launch Date Announced
  2. Samsung Showcases First Look 2026 Teaser Ahead of CES in January
  3. Shine On Me Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About This Korean Romance Drama Series
  4. Hogwarts Legacy 2 Could Feature Online Multiplayer, Warner Bros. Games Job Listing Suggests
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Said to Feature External Modem on Models With Exynos 2600 SoC
  6. OpenAI Says Prompt Injections a Challenge for AI Browsers, Builds an Attacker to Train ChatGPT Atlas
  7. Microsoft 365 Accounts Reportedly Breached After Hackers Exploit Legitimate Microsoft OAuth Feature
  8. Oppo Reno 15 FS 5G Price and Specifications Surface on Retailer's Website, Could Launch Soon
  9. Idol I Streaming Now Online: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
  10. Mufti Police Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Telugu Thriller Film Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »