Vivo T4 Series, iQOO Z10 Lineup to Get Price Hike Starting March 1, Tipster Claims

The tipster said that the revised pricing will come into effect from March 1.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 February 2026 12:57 IST
Vivo T4 Series, iQOO Z10 Lineup to Get Price Hike Starting March 1, Tipster Claims

The iQOO Z10x (pictured) was launched in India in April 2025

Highlights
  • Vivo T4 series is tipped to receive price hike by up to Rs. 2,000
  • iQOO Z10 lineup is also expected to be affected
  • The revision is linked to rising memory costs
Several smartphones from Vivo and iQOO could see a price hike in India starting beginning next month. According to a tipster, the revision is expected to impact multiple storage variants across the Vivo T4 series and the corresponding iQOO Z10 lineup. The increase is tipped to range from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 2,500, depending on the RAM and storage configuration. While both brands have yet to officially announce any price hike, it is attributed to rising memory component costs.

Vivo T4R, Vivo T4x Revised Prices (Anticipated)

The Vivo T4 was launched in India at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and Rs. 26,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. However, as per the tipster, these may now be increased to Rs. 24,999, Rs. 26,999, and Rs. 28,999, respectively, translating into an increase of Rs. 2,000 across all variants.

The Vivo T4R price currently begins at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, and Rs. 24,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant. As per the tipster, all three variants may receive a Rs. 2,000 price hike, which will take them to Rs. 22,999, Rs. 24,999, and Rs. 26,999, respectively.

Similarly, the Vivo T4x costs Rs. 15,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant, Rs. 16,499 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, and Rs. 18,499 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The tipster claims that the 6GB + 128GB variant may receive a Rs. 1,500 price hike to Rs. 16,999, while the 8GB variants may receive a Rs. 2,500 price hike to Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 20,999, respectively.

iQOO Z10, iQOO Z10R, iQOO Z10x Revised Prices (Anticipated)

Like the Vivo T4, the iQOO Z10 is tipped to get a Rs. 2,000 increase across variants. The 8GB + 128GB model could be priced at Rs. 24,999, the 8GB + 256GB version at Rs. 26,999, and the 12GB + 256GB configuration at Rs. 28,999. It was, notably, introduced at Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model, Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 256GB version, and Rs. 26,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option.

The iQOO Z10R is also tipped to get a Rs. 2,000 hike across all storage options, taking the 8GB + 128GB model to Rs. 22,999, the 8GB + 256GB variant to Rs. 24,999, and the 12GB + 256GB option to Rs. 26,999.

Lastly, the iQOO Z10x could see mixed rrevisions,similar to the Vivo T4x. As per the tipster, the 6GB + 128GB variant may rise by Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 16,999, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB models are tipped to increase by Rs. 2,500 to Rs. 18,999 and Rs. 20,999, respectively.

The tipster said that the revised pricing will come into effect from March 1. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Vivo and iQOO for comment regarding the alleged price hike for their respective models. We will update this story if and when we receive a response.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Huawei MatePad Mini Launched Globally With 8.8-Inch 2.5K Display, 6,400mAh Battery

