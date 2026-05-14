Huawei has unveiled the MatePad Pro Max for global markets, introducing a new flagship tablet that focuses on a slim design and productivity features. The tablet measures just 4.7 mm thick and weighs as little as 499 g, making it one of Huawei's thinnest large-screen tablets to date. It features a 13.2-inch flexible OLED PaperMatte display, a 10,400 mAh battery, PC-style WPS Office tools, and support for Huawei accessories such as the Glide Keyboard and M-Pencil Pro.

Huawei MatePad Pro Max Price, Availability

Huawei MatePad Pro Max price reportedly starts at EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,57,100) for the 12GB+256GB PaperMatte Edition bundled with a folio cover in Space Grey. The 12GB+256GB variant with the Huawei Glide Keyboard is priced at EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,68,300), while the top-end model with 12GB+512 GB configuration and the Huawei Glide Keyboard in Blue costs EUR 1,649 (roughly Rs. 1,85,100).

Huawei MatePad Pro Max Features, Specifications

The Huawei MatePad Pro Max sports a 13.2-inch flexible OLED display with a 3000 x 2000 pixel resolution, a 144 Hz refresh rate, 273 ppi pixel density, and a 94 percent screen-to-body ratio. The panel supports up to 1,600 nits peak brightness and a 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Select models feature Huawei's PaperMatte finish, which is designed to reduce reflections and glare.

Huawei has not disclosed the chipset powering the MatePad Pro Max. The tablet comes with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It runs on HarmonyOS 4.3 out of the box.

For photography, the Huawei MatePad Pro Max includes a 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, autofocus, and LED flash. On the front, it carries a 12-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture. Huawei equips the tablet with six speakers tuned with Huawei Sound and four microphones.

Connectivity options on the Huawei MatePad Pro Max include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, USB Type-C with USB 3.1, OTG, and NearLink. The device also supports GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, and QZSS. The tablet supports PC-level WPS Office with a desktop-style interface for editing documents and spreadsheets. It also includes Live-Multitask, which lets users run up to three app windows simultaneously. Huawei Notes adds AI-powered tools for importing files, refining handwriting, and solving handwritten equations. The tablet is compatible with the Huawei M-Pencil Pro stylus and the Huawei Glide Keyboard accessory.

The Huawei MatePad Pro Max packs a 10,400 mAh battery in most global markets, while the EU version carries a 9,760 mAh battery. It supports 66 W fast charging when used with a compatible Huawei SuperCharge adapter and cable. The tablet also supports wired reverse charging up to 40 W.

Huawei says that the MatePad Pro Max tablet measures 289.34×196.34×4.7mm in size. The standard model weighs about 499g, while the PaperMatte Edition weighs about 509g.