Meta on Wednesday announced the launch of Instants. It is a new Instagram feature designed to make casual photo sharing between friends faster and more spontaneous. The company claims it allows users to share unfiltered, ephemeral photos directly through Instagram's inbox. Alongside the feature, Meta is experimenting with a standalone Instants app in select countries to provide quicker camera access. It is said to have a similar functionality as Snapchat, while retaining Instagram's existing safety, privacy, and parental supervision features for teens.

Meta's Instants Feature, Standalone App Announced

According to Meta, Instants is a lightweight sharing experience centred around casual, in-the-moment interactions with friends. The feature appears within the bottom-right corner of the Instagram inbox, allowing users to quickly capture and send photos to Close Friends or mutual followers.

The company says its new feature prioritises minimal editing. Users can add a caption before sharing, but cannot apply additional edits afterwards. Once shared, the photos appear as a stack within the recipient's inbox and automatically disappear after being viewed. Friends can react or reply directly within Instagram DMs.

As per Meta, several supporting tools around the feature have also been introduced. For example, shared Instants are saved privately in an archive for up to a year. The archive can be used to generate recap Stories that compile older Instants into a single Story post. Users can also access an Undo option immediately after sending an Instant, in case they wish to retract it before recipients open it.

Alongside the feature, Meta has also announced the rollout of a standalone Instants app for Android and iOS. Available in select regions, it is claimed to be designed to provide faster access to the camera and uses existing Instagram account credentials for login. The company says Instants shared through the standalone app will still sync with Instagram and remain visible to friends across both platforms.

The separate app is still said to be experimental and may evolve based on user feedback.

On the privacy front, Meta's existing Instagram privacy and moderation tools are claimed to extend to Instants, too. This means users can access features like block, mute, and restrict, while shared Instants remain visible only to selected recipients. Both screenshots and screen recordings are disabled for Instants.

For teen users, the feature integrates directly with Instagram Teen Accounts and Family Centre supervision tools. This includes shared screen time limits, automatic Sleep Mode between 10pm and 7am, and parental notifications when supervised teens download the standalone Instants app.