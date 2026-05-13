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Moto Tag 2 With UWB Tracking, Over 600 Days of Battery Life Launched in Select Markets

Moto Tag 2 has IP68 rated build for dust and water resistance.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 May 2026 19:16 IST
Moto Tag 2 With UWB Tracking, Over 600 Days of Battery Life Launched in Select Markets

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto Tag 2 has UWB support and Bluetooth channel sounding technology

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Highlights
  • Moto Tag 2 is currently listed in select global markets
  • Moto Tag 2 boasts a compact design
  • The tracking device uses a standard replaceable CR2032 battery
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Motorola unveiled the Moto Tag 2 during CES 2026 earlier this year. Now, the tracking accessory has finally been launched in select international markets, where it is available in two different colour options. The Moto Tag 2 supports Ultra-Wideband (UWB) tracking and offers Bluetooth channel sounding technology. The tracker works with Google's Find Hub network and is claimed to deliver over 600 days of battery life on a single charge. In addition to item tracking, the Moto Tag 2 can be used as a remote camera shutter for the paired smartphone. 

Moto Tag 2 Price, Availability 

The Moto Tag 2 is currently listed with a price tag of EUR 29.99 (roughly Rs. 3,800) in Germany and GBP 40 (roughly Rs. 5,000) in the UK. It is available in Pantone Arabesque and Pantone Laurel Oak colour options. It currently costs $119.99 (roughly Rs. 12,000) on Amazon in the US for a pack including four tags. 

Moto Tag 2 Features 

The tracker has UWB support and Bluetooth channel sounding technology, which lets users find tagged items. The latest tracker is compatible with Google's Find Hub network, allowing users to track and manage their wallets, luggage and other items through a single platform. The tracker can be paired with any Android device through the Moto Tag app. Users can customise the ringtones, adjust volume levels and monitor battery levels through this paired app. 

It sports a compact design, which allows users to attach it to their travel essentials or equipment. Motorola says it can be tagged to bags, keyrings, camera gear, or travel essentials using a wide range of third-party holders and cases. It has an IP68 rating for dust and water.

moto tag 2

Besides tracking items, the Moto Tag 2 can be used to locate a paired smartphone with a dedicated button press on the tracker. It also works as a remote camera shutter and lets users control their phone's camera from a distance for hands-free photography. The device supports location sharing, and users can share the location of the tagged items with contacts. It has Android safety features that are claimed to alert users if an unknown tracker appears to be moving with them.

The Moto Tag 2 is claimed to last up to 600 days on a single battery. The tracking device uses a standard replaceable CR2032 battery. 

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Further reading: Moto Tag 2, Moto Tag 2 Price, Moto Tag 2 Specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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