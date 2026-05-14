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Samsung Developing One UI 9 Feature That Blocks Distracting Apps at Network Level: Report

The in-development feature may be able to block internet access for distracting apps or entire categories of apps.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 May 2026 09:58 IST
Samsung Developing One UI 9 Feature That Blocks Distracting Apps at Network Level: Report

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung recently annouced One UI 9 beta programme for select markets

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Highlights
  • The feature aims to reduce distractions like social media and games
  • One UI 9's Focus Mode is a network-based restriction tool
  • PIN protection and scheduled Downtime mode may be included
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Samsung is said to be developing a new productivity-focused feature to reduce distractions by controlling internet access at the network level. The feature, reportedly discovered within One UI 9, can selectively block internet connectivity for specific categories of apps such as social media, games, and streaming platforms. As per the report, the functionality is still experimental and was sighted after Samsung commenced the rollout of Android 17-based One UI 9 beta for the Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung One UI 9 May Introduce Network-Based Focus Mode

According to an Android Authority report, the feature was discovered within Samsung's Connectivity Labs section. It is, notably, a hidden Wi-Fi settings menu that is accessible after repeatedly tapping the Intelligent Wi-Fi option in Settings on Galaxy devices.

VoltOne Ui 9 Discussion
Explore More...
<string name="sec_wifi_labs_restriction_intro_title">Network management for concentration</string>
<string name="sec_wifi_labs_restriction_intro_body">Reduce distractions from videos, social media, and games to improve concentration on work and study.</string>

The leaked code strings reportedly reference a feature internally described as “Network management for concentration.” One of the discovered strings states that the tool is designed to “reduce distractions from videos, social media, and games to improve concentration on work and study.”

This suggests that it may be able to block internet access for distracting apps or entire categories of apps. The report also mentions several predefined restriction categories referenced in the code, including Browser, Game, Social, Streaming, and Other. A Preset option was also reportedly discovered. This may allow users to quickly block entire categories of apps during work or study sessions without manually configuring individual ones.

Samsung also appears to be implementing security safeguards around the feature. Android Authority reportedly found multiple strings related to a six-digit PIN protection, including setup, confirmation, recovery, reset, and incorrect entry prompts. The code additionally references options such as Manage PIN, Delete PIN and reset.

<string name="sec_wifi_labs_restriction_downtime">Downtime</string>
<string name="sec_wifi_labs_restriction_use_downtime">Use downtime</string>
<string name="sec_wifi_labs_restriction_set_time">Set time</string>
<string name="sec_wifi_labs_restriction_start_time">Start time</string>

The publication also discovered a Downtime mode with configurable start and end timings. The feature may allow restrictions to activate automatically during predefined schedules, such as office hours, study sessions, or bedtime routines.

However, there is no indication whether Samsung plans to publicly release the feature in a stable One UI 9 build. Since it is currently present within the company's experimental labs environment, it may remain limited to internal testing.

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Further reading: One UI 9, One UI 9 features, Android 17, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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