Apple is reportedly preparing a significant redesign for iOS 27, with changes aimed at both professional users and everyday iPhone owners. The update is said to introduce a more flexible Camera app, a rebuilt version of Siri, and refreshed interfaces across several core applications. Other reported additions include improved search, new animations, and tweaks to the tab layout used in system apps. Apple is expected to preview iOS 27 and its other next-generation operating systems at its upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 8.

iOS 27 Could Let Users Customise the Camera App

According to a Bloomberg report, Apple plans to let users customise the Camera app interface by choosing which controls appear on the screen and where they are placed. The Camera app is expected to keep its current default layout, including controls for flash, Live Photos, night mode, and resolution. Users will reportedly be able to switch to an advanced layout or create their own arrangement.

Each camera mode is expected to support its own set of custom controls. In Photo mode, users may be able to add tools such as exposure, depth of field, timer, and Photo Styles. Apple is also said to be moving the button for viewing all camera controls to a new location next to the shutter button.

The report also states that Apple may introduce a dedicated Siri mode inside the Camera app. This feature could use Visual Intelligence to identify objects, translate text, and provide contextual information directly from the camera viewfinder.

Apple May Launch Dedicated Siri App With iOS 27

Apple is also said to be overhauling Siri in iOS 27 to make it more conversational and better equipped to handle tasks across apps using personal context. The assistant is expected to appear in the Dynamic Island and through a new "Search or Ask" bar that opens when users swipe down from the top of the screen. This interface could deliver both search results and AI-generated answers, while also allowing users to route queries through services such as ChatGPT or Google Gemini.

The report says Apple plans to launch a dedicated Siri app in iOS 27. The app is expected to show previous conversations, let users search past responses, and support uploading images and documents. Siri is also said to gain web search capabilities, allowing it to answer general questions with summaries, bullet points, and large images.

Apple is also expected to refresh several built-in apps in iOS 27. Safari may get a redesigned start page with tabs for favourites, bookmarks, Reading List, and browsing history. The Weather app could add a new Conditions section that lets users view details such as rain and wind without opening another screen. Apple is also said to be redesigning Image Playground with a cleaner layout, a simpler editing interface, and more realistic image generation.

The company is reportedly updating the tab bar in apps such as Podcasts, TV, Music, Health, and News by placing Search alongside the other tabs. Apple may also introduce a new keyboard animation and add undo and redo buttons for moving apps and widgets on the Home Screen. Beyond iOS 27, the report says Apple is adjusting macOS 27 to improve text readability and reduce the transparency and shadow effects that drew criticism in earlier versions.