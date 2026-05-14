Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE were recently launched in India as the third and fourth models in the smartphone maker's flagship lineup. The handsets joined the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro in the country, which were unveiled in December 2025. Soon after the launch of the standard and the Pro model, leaks regarding the specifications and features of their successors, which are expected to be launched later this year, started surfacing online. Now, a tipster has shared the display sizes of the three Vivo X500 series models, hinting that the standard model will sport a larger display than its predecessor, while the Pro model could ship in a more compact size.

Vivo X500 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) leaked the display sizes of an upcoming smartphone series from “the blue factory”, which could be a reference to Vivo. A Gizmochina report claims that the details belong to the smartphone maker's next-generation flagship lineup, which is expected to be marketed as the Vivo X500 series.

The display sizes reportedly correspond to the three models in the lineup, dubbed Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max. These model names are in line with earlier reports, which suggested that the tech firm is planning to launch three Vivo X series models this year, instead of two. The standard model is said to sport a 6.59-inch display, while the Pro model might boast a compact 6.31-inch touchscreen. Lastly, the rumoured Vivo X500 Pro Max might ship with a large 6.85-inch screen.

Additionally, the leaker claims that Vivo will not use a 6.78-inch display for its next-generation flagship lineup. For reference, the Vivo X300 Pro is equipped with a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate. Meanwhile, the standard Vivo X300 model is on sale with a 6.31-inch 1.5K AMOLED touchscreen, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

This suggests that the Vivo X500 could be larger in terms of dimensions than its predecessor, while the Vivo X500 Pro could be smaller than the Vivo X300 Pro. However, it should be noted that the company has yet to confirm the launches of these handsets, which could still be months away.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Vivo X500 will be powered by the unreleased MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chipset. On the other hand, the higher-end models, the Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max, will reportedly be equipped with the rumoured MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chip. This would be another shift for the upcoming lineup from its predecessor, as the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro are powered by the same 3nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.