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Vivo X500 Tipped to Debut With Larger Screen as Entire Lineup's Display Specifications Surface Online

Vivo X500 and Vivo X500 Pro are expected to be powered by different MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 May 2026 10:49 IST
Vivo X500 Tipped to Debut With Larger Screen as Entire Lineup's Display Specifications Surface Online

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X300 lineup (pictured) was recently launched in India

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Highlights
  • Vivo X500 Pro could sport a more compact form factor
  • Vivo X500 series might include three models
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
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Vivo X300 Ultra and Vivo X300 FE were recently launched in India as the third and fourth models in the smartphone maker's flagship lineup. The handsets joined the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro in the country, which were unveiled in December 2025. Soon after the launch of the standard and the Pro model, leaks regarding the specifications and features of their successors, which are expected to be launched later this year, started surfacing online. Now, a tipster has shared the display sizes of the three Vivo X500 series models, hinting that the standard model will sport a larger display than its predecessor, while the Pro model could ship in a more compact size.

Vivo X500 Series Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the Chinese microblogging platform, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) leaked the display sizes of an upcoming smartphone series from “the blue factory”, which could be a reference to Vivo. A Gizmochina report claims that the details belong to the smartphone maker's next-generation flagship lineup, which is expected to be marketed as the Vivo X500 series.

The display sizes reportedly correspond to the three models in the lineup, dubbed Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, and Vivo X500 Pro Max. These model names are in line with earlier reports, which suggested that the tech firm is planning to launch three Vivo X series models this year, instead of two. The standard model is said to sport a 6.59-inch display, while the Pro model might boast a compact 6.31-inch touchscreen. Lastly, the rumoured Vivo X500 Pro Max might ship with a large 6.85-inch screen.

Additionally, the leaker claims that Vivo will not use a 6.78-inch display for its next-generation flagship lineup. For reference, the Vivo X300 Pro is equipped with a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, delivering up to 120Hz of refresh rate. Meanwhile, the standard Vivo X300 model is on sale with a 6.31-inch 1.5K AMOLED touchscreen, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

This suggests that the Vivo X500 could be larger in terms of dimensions than its predecessor, while the Vivo X500 Pro could be smaller than the Vivo X300 Pro. However, it should be noted that the company has yet to confirm the launches of these handsets, which could still be months away.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Vivo X500 will be powered by the unreleased MediaTek Dimensity 9600 chipset. On the other hand, the higher-end models, the Vivo X500 Pro and Vivo X500 Pro Max, will reportedly be equipped with the rumoured MediaTek Dimensity 9600 Pro chip. This would be another shift for the upcoming lineup from its predecessor, as the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro are powered by the same 3nm octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset.

Vivo X300 Pro

Vivo X300 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid and premium hand feel
  • IP68 and IP69
  • Excellent display
  • Flagship-grade performance
  • Fantastic camera setup with telephoto extender support
  • Impressive battery performance
  • Bad
  • Phone gets hot while running games
  • Single 512GB storage
  • Speakers are not the best in class
  • Expensive
Read detailed Vivo X300 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 6510mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Vivo X300

Vivo X300

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and premium design
  • Bright 8T LTPO AMOLED display
  • Decent Battery Life
  • Pro-grade cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Improved software experience
  • Bad
  • Speakers could have been better
  • Overheating issue
Read detailed Vivo X300 review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6040mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro, Vivo X500 Pro Max, Vivo, Vivo X500 specifications, Vivo X500 Pro specifications, Vivo X500 Pro Max specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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