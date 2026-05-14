Oppo Find X10 Series Could Include Four Models, Tipster Leaks Display Sizes

Oppo Find X10 series is expected to hit shelves later this year, featuring the standard Oppo Find X10, Find X10s Pro, Find X10 Pro, Find X10 Pro Max and Find X10 Ultra models. While we're still months away from the potential release of the Oppo Find X10 lineup, a leak about the series has already surfaced online. It concerns the display sizes of the upcoming Find X series phones. All models in the lineup are expected to use LIPO (Low-Injection Pressure Over-moulding) technology.

Oppo Find X10 Series Screens Revealed in New Leak

Tipster Digital Chat Station leaked the possible display sizes for the upcoming Oppo Find X10 series on Weibo. The lineup is said to be undergoing testing with four variants featuring a 6.32-inch 1.5K LTPS display, a 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPO display, a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO display, and a 6.89-inch 2K LTPO display.

The post doesn't include the names of the phones, but based on previous screen size leaks and the commenters, it seems that the tipster is referring to the Oppo Find X10s Pro, Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max models.

The flagship Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is likely to feature the larger 6.89-inch panel with 2K resolution. The Oppo Find X10 Ultra is expected to come with the same display size as the Pro Max model.

The current Oppo Find X9 has a 6.59-inch display, while the Oppo Find X9 Pro boasts a larger 6.78-inch panel. The Oppo Find X9s Pro features a compact 6.32-inch screen, whereas the Oppo Find X9 Ultra has a 6.82-inch panel.

The tipster further states that all phones in the purported Oppo Find X9 series will feature large, rounded corners. They will offer LIPO displays with narrow bezels. The lineup could support the BT.2020 wide colour gamut standard.

Previous leaks suggested that the Oppo Find X10 series will launch in October this year. The lineup could ship with MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9600 chipset. The vanilla Find X10 is said to come with an 8,000mAh battery and two 200-megapixel rear cameras.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.