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Oppo Find X10 Series Could Include Four Models, Tipster Leaks Display Sizes

Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is likely to feature the larger 6.89-inch panel.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 May 2026 11:14 IST
Oppo Find X10 Series Could Include Four Models, Tipster Leaks Display Sizes

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X9 has a 6.59-inch display

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Highlights
  • Oppo Find X10 series is said to be undergoing testing
  • The current Oppo Find X9 has a 6.59-inch display
  • Oppo Find X9 series will feature large, rounded corners
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Oppo Find X10 series is expected to hit shelves later this year, featuring the standard Oppo Find X10, Find X10s Pro, Find X10 Pro, Find X10 Pro Max and Find X10 Ultra models. While we're still months away from the potential release of the Oppo Find X10 lineup, a leak about the series has already surfaced online. It concerns the display sizes of the upcoming Find X series phones. All models in the lineup are expected to use LIPO (Low-Injection Pressure Over-moulding) technology.

Oppo Find X10 Series Screens Revealed in New Leak

Tipster Digital Chat Station leaked the possible display sizes for the upcoming Oppo Find X10 series on Weibo. The lineup is said to be undergoing testing with four variants featuring a 6.32-inch 1.5K LTPS display, a 6.59-inch 1.5K LTPO display, a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO display, and a 6.89-inch 2K LTPO display.

The post doesn't include the names of the phones, but based on previous screen size leaks and the commenters, it seems that the tipster is referring to the Oppo Find X10s Pro, Find X10, Find X10 Pro, and Find X10 Pro Max models.

The flagship Oppo Find X10 Pro Max is likely to feature the larger 6.89-inch panel with 2K resolution. The Oppo Find X10 Ultra is expected to come with the same display size as the Pro Max model.

The current Oppo Find X9 has a 6.59-inch display, while the Oppo Find X9 Pro boasts a larger 6.78-inch panel. The Oppo Find X9s Pro features a compact 6.32-inch screen, whereas the Oppo Find X9 Ultra has a 6.82-inch panel.

The tipster further states that all phones in the purported Oppo Find X9 series will feature large, rounded corners. They will offer LIPO displays with narrow bezels. The lineup could support the BT.2020 wide colour gamut standard.

Previous leaks suggested that the Oppo Find X10 series will launch in October this year. The lineup could ship with MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9600 chipset. The vanilla Find X10 is said to come with an 8,000mAh battery and two 200-megapixel rear cameras.

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OPPO Find X9 Pro

OPPO Find X9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fresh-new IP69-rated design
  • Vibrant display with skinny bezel
  • Smooth software experience
  • Feature-rich software with useful AI add-ons
  • Excellent battery life with fast charging speeds
  • Impressive overall camera performance
  • Bad
  • Teleconverter mount blocks access to other cameras
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 Pro review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 200-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
OPPO Find X9

OPPO Find X9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and compact IP69-rated design
  • Bright and fast AMOLED display
  • Good battery life
  • Capable primary and telephoto cameras
  • Gaming grade hardware
  • Smooth and updated software
  • Bad
  • Selfie video needs work
Read detailed OPPO Find X9 review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7025mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1256x2760 pixels
OPPO Find X9s Pro

OPPO Find X9s Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.32-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7025mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,216x2,640 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Oppo Find X10, Oppo Find X10s Pro, Oppo Find X10 Pro, Oppo Find X10 Series, Oppo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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