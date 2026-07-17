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Skullcandy Crusher 1080 ANC Announced With With Bose Audio, Up to 60-Hour Battery: Price, Features

For noise control, the Skullcandy Crusher 1080 ANC uses Bose QuietControl Adaptive ANC with a six-microphone system.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 17 July 2026 11:26 IST
Skullcandy Crusher 1080 ANC Announced With With Bose Audio, Up to 60-Hour Battery: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Skullcandy

Skullcandy Crusher 1080 ANC comes in Black, Candy, Cement, and Primer shades

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Highlights
  • Users can adjust Crusher Bass with a dedicated wheel
  • Bose TrueSpatial adds head tracked spatial audio
  • Skullcandy prices Crusher 1080 ANC at $279.99 (roughly Rs. 26,900)
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Skullcandy has launched the Crusher 1080 ANC wireless headphones with Sound by Bose audio technologies and its adjustable Crusher Bass system. The new over-ear headphones combine active noise cancellation, spatial audio, long battery life and support for the latest Bluetooth features. They also offer personalised sound settings through the Skullcandy app and include multiple listening modes. The headphones are available in four colour options and come with a travel case, charging cable and audio cable in the retail package.

Skullcandy Crusher 1080 ANC Price, Availability

Skullcandy Crusher 1080 ANC headphones are priced at $279.99 (roughly Rs. 26,900). They are offered in Black, Candy, Cement, and Primer colour options. The headphones are available globally through the company's US website.

Skullcandy Crusher 1080 ANC Features, Specifications

The Skullcandy Crusher 1080 ANC feature a flat folding and collapsible over-ear design for easier storage and transport. The headphones pack 36mm dual drivers, with separate units handling full-range audio and bass output. Users can fine-tune the bass intensity either with the dedicated Crusher wheel on the headphones or through the Skullcandy app. The headset has an impedance of 36ohms with a tolerance of 15 percent and a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20,000Hz.

Skullcandy says the revised driver system is designed to deliver clearer audio, improved instrument separation and stronger bass response. The headphones also support Sound by Bose technologies, including Bose Sound Design Tuning, preset EQ modes for Music, Movie and Podcast, and a customisable five-band equaliser.

For noise control, the Skullcandy Crusher 1080 ANC uses Bose QuietControl Adaptive ANC with a six-microphone system that adjusts noise cancellation based on surrounding conditions. Three listening modes are available, namely Quiet, Aware and Off. Bose TrueSpatial with head tracking adds spatial audio support, while the Bose WaveForm Audio Engine is designed to maintain balanced sound output. Bose SpeechClarity aims to reduce background noise during voice calls.

Connectivity options on the Skullcandy Crusher 1080 ANC include Bluetooth 5.3 with LE Audio and Auracast support. The headphones also support multipoint pairing and Google Fast Pair Suite version 3.3 for compatible Android devices. The headphones can automatically reconnect to previously paired devices through Auto Connect. They also include a low-latency mode for gaming, video streaming and supported content. It also features Wear Detect with Auto Off mode, Personal Sound, Stay Aware mode and Natural Voice Sidetone for calls. Users can customise button functions through the Skullcandy app, while onboard controls handle calls, music playback and volume.

The Skullcandy Crusher 1080 ANC headphones are said to deliver up to 60 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation turned off and up to 50 hours with ANC enabled. Skullcandy says a 10-minute top-up is enough to provide as much as four hours of listening time. The headphones weigh 374.2g.

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Further reading: Skullcandy Crusher 1080 ANC, Skullcandy Crusher 1080 ANC Price, Skullcandy Crusher 1080 ANC Launch, Skullcandy Crusher 1080 ANC Features, Skullcandy
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Skullcandy Crusher 1080 ANC Announced With With Bose Audio, Up to 60-Hour Battery: Price, Features
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