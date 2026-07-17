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iPad Mini With OLED Screen to Reportedly Launch in October as Apple Prepares Base iPad, iPad Air Refreshes

The iPad Mini is expected to retain its compact form factor while focusing primarily on the upgraded display technology.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 17 July 2026 09:04 IST
iPad Mini With OLED Screen to Reportedly Launch in October as Apple Prepares Base iPad, iPad Air Refreshes

Apple has released seven iterations of the iPad mini so far

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Highlights
  • The upcoming iPad mini could debut as the first OLED non-Pro iPad
  • A new entry-level iPad is also reported to be in development
  • Entry-level iPad is expected to be launched in Q1 2027
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Apple is said to be preparing one of the biggest upgrades to the iPad mini in years. According to a report, the Cupertino-based tech giant could launch a refreshed version of its compact tablet equipped with an OLED screen. The purported device is reportedly slated to debut as early as this fall, with a release expected by October. Separately, Apple is also said to be working on refreshed versions of the entry-level iPad and iPad Air with updated hardware.

New iPad Models in Development

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the purported iPad mini is codenamed J510 and would be the first major upgrade to the compact tablet since 2021. It is expected to arrive as the first non-Pro iPad that has an OLED screen. So far, Apple has reserved the display technology for its iPhone lineup, although it did expand it to the iPad Pro models in 2024.

Ipad Mini Discussion
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The report states that Apple could unveil the new iPad mini as early as this fall, with availability expected by October. The tablet is expected to retain its compact form factor while focusing primarily on the upgraded display technology.

A refreshed entry-level iPad is also in the works, which has been internally codenamed J581. The purported tablet is reported to be launched in Q1 2027. But unlike the iPad mini, which is due for major upgrades, the vanilla iPad is only said to get a new processor, without any major design changes expected.

Separately, the tech giant could also refresh its iPad Air lineup with 11-inch and 13-inch models, reportedly codenamed J807 and J837, respectively. Although the expected upgrades remain under wraps, the report mentions that these tablets are reportedly set to launch in the spring alongside refreshed iPad Pro models.

Gurman said that Apple is planning to eventually bring OLED technology to the iPad Air as well. However, the standard model could stick to the conventional LCD screen it has featured since its first iteration debuted to keep costs lower. The report also notes that Apple is working on new Apple Pencil accessories.

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Further reading: IPad mini, iPad Air, iPad, Apple Pencil
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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