New Apple MacBook Air, iPad Pro, iPad Air to Launch by the End of March, Production Underway: Mark Gurman

Apple's new MacBook Air could be released with the M3 chip in both 13-inch and 15-inch variants.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 January 2024 14:52 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

New iPad Pro and 13-inch MacBook Air are reportedly in mass production overseas

Highlights
  • Apple is gearing up to unveil new lineup of iPad and MacBook Pro models
  • New iPad Pro is said to be accompanied by new accessories
  • The 2024 iPad model is speculated to come with new OLED screens
Apple appears to be working on new product releases for the coming months before its WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) event in June. The Cupertino-based company is yet to disclose its launch plans, but ahead of it, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman signals that new iPad and MacBook Air models will debut in March. Apple could unveil a new iPad Pro, a refreshed iPad Air, and a larger iPad Air in March. The MacBook Air is expected to come in 13-inch and 15-inch display options with the company's in-house M3 processors.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman reports that the new iPad Pro and MacBook Air models are currently under mass production and will be released by the end of March. The MacBook Air is said to be available in 13-inch and 15-inch screen sizes and could be powered by Apple's latest M3 processors. They are expected to replace the current M2-powered MacBook Air 13-inch and 15-inch models. Further, the analyst claims that Apple is planning an end of March launch for a refreshed iPad Air and a larger iPad Air.

New iPad Pro is said to be accompanied by new accessories. Gurman states that the first beta version of iOS 17.4 suggests accessories like Magic Keyboards and Apple Pencils for the iPad Pro. It is expected to include a landscape Face ID camera.

The 2024 iPad model is speculated to come with new OLED screens. This would offer better colour contrast and power efficiency gains compared to mini-LED screens. The iPad Pro model is said to run on the M3 chip. Apple could launch the iPad Air in a bigger 12.9-inch display size. The next-generation iPad Pro is also expected to offer MagSafe charging. There will be additional upgrades as well.

However, Apple has not disclosed any details about the new iPad Pro, iPad Air or MacBook units yet. So, all these details should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Apple unveiled its first mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro, at its annual developer conference, along with new Mac models and upcoming software updates. We discuss all the most important announcements made by the company at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
