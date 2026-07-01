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iQOO Said to Be Working on Mini Gaming Tablet Powered by Next Flagship Snapdragon Chip

iQOO's rumoured gaming tablet may feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 series chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 1 July 2026 13:44 IST
iQOO Said to Be Working on Mini Gaming Tablet Powered by Next Flagship Snapdragon Chip

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO recently launched the Pad 6 Pro in China in May

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Highlights
  • iQOO may unveil the tablet alongside the iQOO 16
  • The rumoured tablet could feature a compact display
  • The tablet could rival the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5
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iQOO is reportedly preparing a new gaming-focused tablet with a compact design, according to a recent leak. The rumoured device is expected to join the company's tablet portfolio later this year and could arrive with Qualcomm's next-generation flagship Snapdragon processor. Although most of its hardware specifications remain unknown, the tablet is tipped to target users who prefer a smaller form factor without compromising on performance. It is expected to debut during the second half of 2026.

iQOO's Compact Gaming Tablet: What We Know So Far

The information comes from tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo, who claims iQOO has begun work on a compact gaming tablet. The tipster describes it as a mini model but does not reveal the dimensions of its display.

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If the rumour proves accurate, the tablet could compete with devices such as the Lenovo Legion Tab Gen 5, which features an 8.8-inch screen. However, the leak stops short of confirming whether iQOO's offering will use a panel of a similar size.

Another detail shared by the tipster suggests that Qualcomm's upcoming flagship mobile platform will power the tablet. The chipmaker is widely expected to unveil the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 family later this year.

Notably, previous leaks suggest that Qualcomm may introduce both the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro variants. The two chips are expected to be manufactured using a 4nm process and adopt a 2+3+3 CPU layout based on the latest Oryon architecture.

The tipster has not specified which version of the chipset will be used in the rumoured tablet. The device is said to arrive in the second half of 2026 and may be unveiled alongside the iQOO 16.

For reference, iQOO introduced the iQOO Pad 6 Pro in May this year as its flagship tablet. It sports a 13.2-inch display and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

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Further reading: iQOO, iQOO Tablet, iQOO Gaming Tablet, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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