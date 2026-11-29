Motorola's new Edge 70 Neo joins the Vivo S2 and Oppo F35 in the roughly Rs. 40,000 price bracket. All three offer AMOLED screens, 50-megapixel cameras and sizeable batteries, but there are differences in what they bring to the table. Their chipsets, display specifications, camera capabilities and charging speeds set them apart. If you're trying to decide which of these phones offers the better deal, here's a closer look at how they compare.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo vs Vivo S2 vs Oppo F35: Specifications at a Glance

Specifications Motorola Edge 70 Neo Vivo S2 Oppo F35 Display 6.8-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 120Hz 6.57-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Dimensity 7360-Turbo Dimensity 6360 Max RAM 8GB 8GB 6GB, 8GB Storage 128GB 128GB, 256GB 128GB Rear camera 50MP + 2MP 50MP + 2MP 50MP + 2MP Front camera 32MP 32MP 50MP Battery 7,000mAh 7,050mAh 8,000mAh Charging 45W 44W 80W Operating system Android 16 Android 16 Android 16 IP rating IP64 IP68 + IP69 IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K

Motorola Edge 70 Neo vs Vivo S2 vs Oppo F35: Price in India, Availability

Motorola Edge 70 Neo: Motorola offers the Edge 70 Neo in a single configuration with 8GB + 128GB, priced at Rs. 40,999. It comes in four finishes: Pantone Grey Lilac, Pantone Milky Blue, Pantone Mountain View and Pantone Sage. The colour options include both textured and flat rear finishes.

Vivo S2: The Vivo S2 starts at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Vivo also offers an 8GB + 256GB configuration priced at Rs. 44,999. Buyers can choose between Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze and Silk White colour options.

Oppo F35: Oppo F35 starts at Rs. 38,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 128GB configuration costs Rs. 42,999. It is available in Mist Pink, Titanium Grey and Wave Blue colourways.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo vs Vivo S2 vs Oppo F35: Display, Software

Motorola Edge 70 Neo: The phone sports a 6.8-inch 1.5K (1,271 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 450ppi pixel density and up to 5,200 nits of peak brightness. It also supports a 1,500Hz touch sampling rate and Water Touch functionality. Motorola ships the handset with Hello UI based on Android 16 and promises three years of OS updates and five years of security updates.

Vivo S2: Vivo uses a slightly larger 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits of local peak brightness. The panel offers a P3 wide colour gamut and 449ppi pixel density. The phone runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6 and features an in-display optical fingerprint scanner.

Oppo F35: The handset features a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,372 pixels) AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 397ppi pixel density and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour coverage. Its screen offers up to 1,400 nits of peak brightness. The phone runs ColorOS 16.5, based on Android 16, and includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo has the highest refresh rate and peak brightness among the three, while the Vivo S2 offers the largest display. The Oppo F35 has a smaller screen and a lower resolution, although it retains a 120Hz AMOLED panel.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo vs Vivo S2 vs Oppo F35: Processor, Battery

Motorola Edge 70 Neo: The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, built on a 4nm process, with a maximum clock speed of 2.5GHz. It comes with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage, expandable by up to 1TB using a microSD card. A 7,000mAh battery powers the phone, with support for 45W wired charging, 7.5W reverse wired charging and bypass charging.

Vivo S2: Vivo has equipped the phone with the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also supports up to 8GB of Extended RAM. The handset packs a 7,050mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge.

Oppo F35: The phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6360 Max chipset, paired with an ARM Mali GPU and LPDDR4x RAM. It uses UFS 2.2 storage and is available with up to 8GB of RAM. The Oppo F35 has the largest battery of the three, with an 8,000mAh cell and support for 80W wired fast charging.

The Oppo F35 takes the lead in battery capacity and charging speed, with an 8,000mAh battery and 80W charging support. The Vivo S2 and Motorola Edge 70 Neo have similar battery capacities, although Motorola adds reverse wired charging and bypass charging. The Motorola handset also uses LPDDR5X RAM, while the other two feature LPDDR4X memory.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo vs Vivo S2 vs Oppo F35: Cameras, Dimensions

Motorola Edge 70 Neo: The phone has a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA 710 primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies, Motorola includes a 32-megapixel front camera.

Vivo S2: The handset features a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary camera with an f/2.4 aperture. It has a 32-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture. Both front and rear cameras support video recording at up to 4K resolution.

Oppo F35: The phone carries a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. It has a 50-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a 100-degree field of view. Video recording is supported at up to 2.5K resolution.

The Oppo F35 has the highest-resolution front camera, while the Motorola Edge 70 Neo is the only one among the three with OIS on its primary rear camera. The Vivo S2 supports up to 4K video recording with both its front and rear cameras.

In terms of dimensions, the Motorola Edge 70 Neo measures 162.7 x 75.7 x 8.49mm and weighs 204g. The Vivo S2 measures 164.42 x 75.25 x 7.99mm in the Sapphire Blue and Regal Bronze finishes, while the Silk White variant is 8.10mm thick. It weighs 197g or 199g, depending on the colour. The Oppo F35 measures 159.1 x 75.8 x 8.8mm and weighs around 205g.

The three phones also differ in their durability ratings. The Motorola Edge 70 Neo has an IP64 rating and a MIL-STD-810H durability rating, while the Vivo S2 carries IP68 and IP69 ratings. The Oppo F35 offers IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance.

Motorola Edge 70 Neo vs Vivo S2 vs Oppo F35: Which Should You Buy?

The Motorola Edge 70 Neo has a few more things going for it overall, particularly its display, chipset and primary camera with OIS. It also supports microSD expansion, which could be useful if 128GB of storage isn't enough.

The Vivo S2 has a slightly bigger screen, and its front and rear cameras can both record in 4K. The Oppo F35, meanwhile, has a much larger battery than the other two and charges faster, so you won't have to plug it in as often. There isn't a clear winner across the board, and the differences largely come down to which features you're willing to prioritise.

FAQs

1. What is the price of the Motorola Edge 70 Neo in India? The Motorola Edge 70 Neo is priced at Rs. 40,999 for its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. 2. Which phone has the largest battery? The Oppo F35 has the largest battery among the three, with an 8,000mAh capacity. 3. Which phone supports 4K video recording? The Vivo S2 supports 4K video recording with both its front and rear cameras.