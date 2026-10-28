Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (Sony) has announced its Sony LYTIA 720 image sensor for smartphones. The latest sensor has 50-megapixel resolution and supports 4K video recording at 60fps with HDR. The new sensor is designed for primary rear cameras and is claimed to improve low-light photography through Sony's proprietary noise-reduction technology. It features a 1/1.56-inch optical format. Sony will begin shipping the new sensor next month.

Sony, in a press release on Wednesday, announced that mass-production shipments of the Sony LYTIA 720 will begin in early November. The company has not disclosed which smartphone models will use the new image sensor, but it is likely to land in upcoming Android flagships.

The Sony LYTIA 720 features Ultra High Conversion Gain (UHCG) circuitry technology designed to improve image quality in low-light conditions. The company says that, with the integrated proprietary low-noise circuit technology, the new sensor reduces random noise by approximately 50 percent compared to a conventional product. It is claimed to reduce grain in dark scenes to deliver clear images.

The LYTIA 720 uses Hybrid Frame-HDR (HF-HDR) technology to achieve a dynamic range of up to 100dB.

Sony LYTIA 720 Specifications

As mentioned, the Sony LYTIA 720 is a stacked CMOS 50-megapixel image sensor. It has a 1/1.56-inch optical format with a diagonal measurement of 10.24mm. It has an effective pixel count of approximately 50 megapixels and a pixel size of 1.0 micrometre

The new sensor features a Quad Bayer colour filter. It supports all-pixel autofocus and can capture images at 50 megapixels resolution in a 4:3 aspect ratio at up to 30fps. It supports 12.5-megapixel capture at up to 90fps or 30fps with DCG-HDR.

The Sony LYTIA 720 supports capturing 4K resolution video in a 16:9 aspect ratio at up to 120fps, or 60fps with DCG-HDR. The sensor uses an analogue power supply of 2.8V or 1.8V and a digital supply of 1.1V, while its interface operates at 1.8V or 1.2V.