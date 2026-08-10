Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iQOO Z11S Confirmed to Launch Alongside the Neo 11 Ultra; Design and Key Specifications Revealed

iQOO Z11S Confirmed to Launch Alongside the Neo 11 Ultra; Design and Key Specifications Revealed

iQOO Z11S will be launched as the first iQOO smartphone to feature a 10,000mAh battery.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 August 2026 12:07 IST
iQOO Z11S Confirmed to Launch Alongside the Neo 11 Ultra; Design and Key Specifications Revealed

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z11S will feature a 50-megapixel main rear camera

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iQOO Z11S will be offered in three colour options
  • iQOO Z11S is currently available for pre-order in China
  • Both phones will feature a dual rear camera unit
Advertisement

iQOO Z11S will be launched in China next week, the company announced on Monday. The new Z11 series smartphone will be unveiled along with the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra. Along with the launch date, the Vivo sub-brand has also revealed the design, key specifications, features, and colour options of the two handsets. The iQOO Z11S and iQOO Neo 11 Ultra are currently on sale in the country via the company's website. Both smartphones will be offered in three colour options each. The iQOO Neo 11 Ultra is shown to feature a horizontal pill-shaped camera module, while the iQOO Z11S appears with a square-shaped camera island.

iQOO Z11S, iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Set to Go on Sale on August 18

In a Weibo post, the smartphone maker announced that the iQOO Z11S and iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will go on sale in China on August 18 at 7:00 pm local time (4:30 pm IST) via the Vivo online store. Both smartphones are now available for pre-order via the company's website. In addition, the company has revealed further details about the two phones. The upcoming iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will be offered in “Light White, Shadow Black, and Wind Chaser” (translated from Chinese) colour options.

iqoo neo 11 ultra design inline iQOO Neo 11 Ultra

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will be offered in three colourways.
Photo Credit: iQOO

 

On the other hand, the iQOO Z11S will be available in black, green, and white colourways. In terms of design, the iQOO Z11S features a square-shaped rear camera module housing a dual-camera unit and an LED flash. It will also feature a flat rear panel, with the centered iQOO branding placed at the bottom. The power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side could be left clean. A USB Type-C port and speaker grille will be placed on the bottom of the handset.

Meanwhile, the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra is also shown to sport a flat back panel. However, the smartphone will feature a horizontal, pill-shaped camera island with a dual rear camera system. The LED flash will be placed next to the deco. The placement of the power button, volume controls, and iQOO branding is identical to the iQOO Z11S. Three antenna bands appear on the right side of the handset, too.

In terms of specifications, the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra is confirmed to be equipped with a 9,100mAh battery. It will also boast a 2K resolution flat display on the front. On the other hand, the Vivo sub-brand has announced that the iQOO Z11S will be its first smartphone with a 10,000mAh battery. The images of the handset also confirm that the iQOO Z11S will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iQOO Z11S, iQOO Neo 11 Ultra, iQOO, iQOO Z11S Launch, iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Launch, iQOO Z11S Specifications, iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Claude Code Auto Mode to Become Default for Pro, Max, and Team Plans; Anthropic Says It Is Safer

Related Stories

iQOO Z11S Confirmed to Launch Alongside the Neo 11 Ultra; Design and Key Specifications Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 17 5G, Redmi 17 4G With 7,500mAh Battery Debut Globally: See Prices
  2. Motorola Edge 70 Neo Leaked Renders Show Design and Four Colour Options
  3. Moto Pad 70 Goes Official in India: See Price, Specifications
  4. Moto G Max India Launch Set for August 14; Specifications, Colours Revealed
  5. OnePlus 16 Launch Could Be Imminent as Oppo-Linked Model Gets 5G Approval
  6. Boltt Ace 5G and Evo Camera Details Revealed Ahead of August 25 India Launch
  7. GTA 6 Pre-Orders Had an 'Exceptional' Start, Says Take-Two
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 Series Renders Leak With New Wallpaper
  9. Here's When the iQOO Z11S Will Launch: See Expected Specs, Design
  10. Apple Pay Could Launch in India by October Without UPI Support
#Latest Stories
  1. Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick Explains Why GTA 6 Is Not Getting a Disc Version
  2. Redmi 17 5G Launched Globally With 7,500mAh Battery, Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 Chipset, Redmi 17 4G Tags Along: Price, Features
  3. Amazon Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Mechanical Keyboards From RedGear, EvoFox, and More
  4. Brazil's Central Bank Proposes 24-Hour Holds on High-Value Crypto Transfers
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Gaming Monitors From Lenovo, BenQ, LG, and More
  6. Boltt Ace 5G and Evo Camera Details Revealed Ahead of August 25 India Launch
  7. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Tablets Under Rs. 30,000 From Samsung, Lenovo, and More
  8. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Fire TVs
  9. Redmi Note 17 4G Price Revealed via Retail Listing; Could Feature 6.83-Inch Display, 7,700mAh Battery
  10. Apple Pay Could Launch in India by October Without UPI Support: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »