iQOO Z11S will be launched in China next week, the company announced on Monday. The new Z11 series smartphone will be unveiled along with the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra. Along with the launch date, the Vivo sub-brand has also revealed the design, key specifications, features, and colour options of the two handsets. The iQOO Z11S and iQOO Neo 11 Ultra are currently on sale in the country via the company's website. Both smartphones will be offered in three colour options each. The iQOO Neo 11 Ultra is shown to feature a horizontal pill-shaped camera module, while the iQOO Z11S appears with a square-shaped camera island.

iQOO Z11S, iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Set to Go on Sale on August 18

In a Weibo post, the smartphone maker announced that the iQOO Z11S and iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will go on sale in China on August 18 at 7:00 pm local time (4:30 pm IST) via the Vivo online store. Both smartphones are now available for pre-order via the company's website. In addition, the company has revealed further details about the two phones. The upcoming iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will be offered in “Light White, Shadow Black, and Wind Chaser” (translated from Chinese) colour options.

iQOO Neo 11 Ultra will be offered in three colourways.

Photo Credit: iQOO

On the other hand, the iQOO Z11S will be available in black, green, and white colourways. In terms of design, the iQOO Z11S features a square-shaped rear camera module housing a dual-camera unit and an LED flash. It will also feature a flat rear panel, with the centered iQOO branding placed at the bottom. The power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side could be left clean. A USB Type-C port and speaker grille will be placed on the bottom of the handset.

Meanwhile, the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra is also shown to sport a flat back panel. However, the smartphone will feature a horizontal, pill-shaped camera island with a dual rear camera system. The LED flash will be placed next to the deco. The placement of the power button, volume controls, and iQOO branding is identical to the iQOO Z11S. Three antenna bands appear on the right side of the handset, too.

In terms of specifications, the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra is confirmed to be equipped with a 9,100mAh battery. It will also boast a 2K resolution flat display on the front. On the other hand, the Vivo sub-brand has announced that the iQOO Z11S will be its first smartphone with a 10,000mAh battery. The images of the handset also confirm that the iQOO Z11S will be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming days.