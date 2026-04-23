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Lenovo Legion Y900 (2026) Display Sizes, Other Specifications Confirmed Weeks Ahead of Launch

Lenovo Legion Y900 (2026) will sport a 12-bit 4K display that refreshes at 144Hz.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 April 2026 12:33 IST
Lenovo Legion Y900 (2026) Display Sizes, Other Specifications Confirmed Weeks Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Lenovo

Lenovo Legion Y900 (2026) will feature two selfie cameras

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Highlights
  • Lenovo Legion Y900 (2026) series will feature 12-bit displays
  • Lenovo Legion Y900 (2026) will feature a dual rear camera unit
  • The company has yet to reveal the chipset that will power the tablet
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Lenovo Legion Y900 (2026) is set to be launched in China in the middle of next month. The new tablet will be unveiled along with the new Lenovo Legion Y7000X gaming laptop and the Legion Y70 (2026) gaming handset. The company recently began teasing its new line of Legion products, while revealing the design of the upcoming Legion Y900 (2026) “AI” tablet. Now, the tech firm has revealed key details about the display of the new flagship Lenovo Legion Y900 (2026), including the display sizes. The device is confirmed to go on sale in two variants, one with an 11.1-inch display and the other featuring a 13-inch touchscreen.

Lenovo Y900 (2026) Specifications, Features (Expected)

In a post on Weibo, the tech firm announced that its upcoming Lenovo Legion Y900 (2026) will be offered in 11.1-inch and 13-inch display sizes. Both variants will deliver up to 144Hz of refresh, 4K (3,840 x 2,560 pixels) resolution, and 3:2 aspect ratio.

While the 11.1-inch variant will feature 415 ppi pixel density, the 13-inch model will offer 355 ppi pixel density. Other display features of the two sizes will be identical.

The 12-bit displays on the Lenovo Legion Y900 (2026) models will offer up to 1,100 nits peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, PWM dimming, up to 2,340Hz touch sampling rate, Dolby Vision, and Corning Gorilla 7i protection, along with TÜV Rheinland True 4K High Visual Clarity, Low Blue Light, and Flicker-Free certifications.

Lenovo claims that it is the first tablet to receive the True 4K High Visual Clarity certification from TÜV Rheinland. However, the company has yet to reveal whether the tablet will feature an LCD screen or an AMOLED display.

In terms of design, the upcoming flagship Lenovo Legion Y900 (2026) is shown to feature a dual front-facing camera system for selfies and video calls, while featuring relatively thick bezels. The tablet will also feature a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a rectangular camera module, which will also feature an RGB ring light.

The Legion branding appears in the middle, while the Lenovo branding will be placed at the bottom of the panel, next to the pogo pin connectors. The tablet will also ship with support for a stylus and an external keyboard, which can be magnetically attached to the Legion Y900 (2026).

We already know that the Lenovo Y900 (2026) gaming tablet will be launched in China on May 19, along with the new Lenovo Legion Y7000X gaming laptop and the Legion Y70 (2026) gaming handset.

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Further reading: Lenovo Legion Y900 2026, Lenovo, Lenovo Legion Y900 2026 Launch, Lenovo Legion Y900 2026 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Lenovo Legion Y900 (2026) Display Sizes, Other Specifications Confirmed Weeks Ahead of Launch
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