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Motorola Razr Fold, Lenovo Legion Y70 to Launch Alongside Y900 Tablet During Lenovo's May 19 Event

In China, the Motorola Razr Fold will go on sale starting May 31.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 April 2026 17:37 IST
Motorola Razr Fold, Lenovo Legion Y70 to Launch Alongside Y900 Tablet During Lenovo's May 19 Event

Photo Credit: Lenovo

Legion Y900 AI tablet will be offered in both 11-inch and 13-inch display variants

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Highlights
  • Lenovo announced new launch event in China next month
  • The event will see the launch of multiple new devices
  • Moto Razr Fold will be featured during the event
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Lenovo is all set to host a major launch event in China this May to unveil a range of new products, including a smartphone, laptops, and tablets. The Lenovo Legion Y900 is confirmed to go official during the event alongside the Legion Y70 gaming smartphone. The Motorola Razr Fold is also likely to make an appearance at the event. This first book-style foldable smartphone from Motorola, which was already previewed during the MWC 2026 last month, is confirmed to go on sale in China starting May 31.

Lenovo Sets May Launch for New Legion Devices

Through multiple teasers on Weibo, Lenovo announced that it will host a launch event in China on May 19. Titled “Lenovo Tianxi AI All-in-One Multi-Device All-Scenario New Product Super Night” (translated from Chinese), the event will see the launch of multiple new devices, including the Lenovo Legion Y900 AI, Legion Y7000X tablets, and the Legion Y70 smartphone.

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A teaser video shared by the brand also confirms the arrival of the Lenovo Yoga Air 14 Ultra and the Legion Y7000X laptops. The Chinese tech brand is making a comeback to the smartphone space with the Legion Y70 after a hiatus of nearly four years, following the launch of its previous model in 2022. The official posters reveal that the Legion Y900 AI tablet will be offered in both 11-inch and 13-inch display options.

The teaser video also indicates that the Motorola Razr Fold will be featured at the event. However, Lenovo's official website lists the foldable with a May 31 release date, suggesting it may be showcased during the launch before going on sale on 31. The company has already opened pre-reservations for the foldable through its official website in China.

The Motorola Razr Fold is listed in Pearl White and Gentleman Black colour options (translated from Chinese) with a single 16GB RAM and 512GB storage configuration.

The handset was first showcased in MWC 2026 with a 6.6-inch cover display and an 8.1-inch inner display. It runs on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and has a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel 1/1.28-inch Sony Lytia main sensor. It carries a 6,000mAh battery with support for 80W charging and 50W wireless charging.

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Further reading: Lenovo, Lenovo Legion Y70, Moto Razr Fold, Legion Y7000X, Lenovo Legion Y900
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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