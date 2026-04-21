Oppo Pad 5 Pro has been launched in China as the latest flagship tablet from the tech firm. The new tablet made its debut alongside the smaller Oppo Pad Mini model, which features slim bezels. Both tablets will go on sale in the country soon via the Oppo's online store. The Oppo Pad 5 Pro is offered in three colourways and three RAM and storage configurations. It is powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 series chipset, paired with a 13,380mAh battery. Moreover, it features up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. On the other hand, the Oppo Pad Mini features a different Snapdragon 8 series SoC.

Oppo Pad 5 Pro, Oppo Pad Mini Price, Availability

Oppo Pad 5 Pro price starts at CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs. 59,000) for the base 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations. Meanwhile, the higher-end 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB options are priced at CNY 4,499 (about Rs. 62,000) and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 69,000), respectively. The top-end 16GB + 512GB option costs CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 75,000). The tablet is offered in Dawn Gold, Mocha Brown, and Monet Purple (translated from Chinese) colour options. It will go on sale in China on April 24 via the Oppo online store.

On the other hand, the price of the Oppo Pad Mini starts at CNY 3,699 (about Rs. 51,000) for the base option featuring the same RAM and storage. Lastly, the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB configurations are priced at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 55,000) and CNY 4,499 (about Rs. 62,000), respectively.

The Soft Light Edition costs an additional CNY 500 (roughly Rs. 7,000). It is offered in Mint Green, Monet Purple, and Space Gray colourways. The tablet will be available for purchase starting April 30 via the Oppo China online store.

Oppo Pad 5 Pro Specifications, Features

The Oppo Pad 5 Pro runs on ColorOS 16, which is based on Android 16. The tablet is equipped with a 13.2-inch 3.4K (3,392 x 2,400 pixels) LCD touchscreen, offering up to 144Hz of refresh rate, 315 ppi pixel density, 540Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,000 nits peak brightness, 98 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 16.7 million colours. It is powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Oppo Pad 5 Pro

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo's new flagship tablet also features an Adreno 840 GPU, up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. For optics, the Oppo Pad 5 Pro carries a single 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The tablet is capable of recording videos at up to 4K/ 30 fps.

The Oppo Pad 5 Pro is backed by a 13,380mAh battery, with support for 67W wired fast charging. It also supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port for connectivity. Moreover, the tablet boasts an eight-speaker setup, paired with a dual-microphone unit.

The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an e-compass, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and a hall effect sensor. It measures 289.71x209.76x5.94mm and weighs about 672g.

Oppo Pad Mini Specifications, Features

The Oppo Pad Mini runs on the same OS as the Pad 5 Pro model. The tablet sports an 8.8-inch (2,520 x 1,680 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to 144Hz of refresh rate, 344 ppi pixel density, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,600 nits peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 1.07 billion colours. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC, clocked at 3.8GHz.

It also features an Adreno 829 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage. For optics, the Oppo Pad Mini is equipped with the same camera configuration as the Oppo Pad 5 Pro, along with the same connectivity features and onboard sensors.

The Oppo Pad Mini is backed by an 8,000mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. The tablet measures 194.38x132.38x5.46mm and weighs about 282g.