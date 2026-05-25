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Jetlee Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Telugu Comedy Thriller Film Online

Jetlee is a Telugu comedy thriller film that stars Satya and Ajay in the key roles. The film is now streaming on JioHotstar.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 May 2026 16:19 IST
Jetlee Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Telugu Comedy Thriller Film Online

Photo Credit: JioHostar

The film is now streaming on JioHotstar.

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Highlights
  • Jetlee is a Telugu comedy thriller film
  • It has been written and directed by Ritesh Rana
  • Streaming now, only on JioHotstar
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One of the most anticipated Telugu comedy thriller films, Jetlee, has completed its theatrical run and is now available to stream on the OTT platform. The plot of the film revolves around a banking scam that soon transforms into a big chaos and leads to a mid-air conspiracy. It explores a confused man with amnesia, who gets entangled in the action that further complicates the existing mission by being perceived as a different profession. The sequences are packed with ultimate comedy and thrill.

When and Where to Watch Jetlee

The film is now streaming on JioHotstar in multiple languages, including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Jetlee

This comedy thriller film commences with Prajapati (Played by Ajay), who flees to Dubai after taking his customer's bank deposits. Creating chaos within the country, the authorities hunt him down and put him on an aircraft to be transported back to India. However, things take a wild turn when an unusual personality named Dr. Veda Vyas (Played by Saitya) is present on the flight but suffers from amnesia. After waking up on the flight and losing his memory, he gets entangled in confused situations, complicating the task for the authorities mid-air. Furthermore, the narrative then explores Dr. Vyas into action, while holding a strong past in political conspiracy.

Cast and Crew of Jetlee

Written by Jeyendhra Aerrola, co-written and directed by Ritesh Rana, this film stars Ajay and Satya in the prominent roles. Other cast members include Rhea Singha, Vennela Kishore, Shailaja Rao Durvasula, Teja R., and more. The music composition of the film has been delivered by Kaala Bhairava, while Karthika Srinivas has served as the editor.

Reception of Jetlee

The film was theatrically released on May 1st, 2026, where it received a remarkable response at the box office. Currently, it holds the IMDb rating of 7.6/10.

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Further reading: Jetlee, IMDb, jiohostar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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Jetlee Out on OTT: Know Where to Stream This Telugu Comedy Thriller Film Online
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