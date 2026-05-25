Oppo could soon expand its budget smartphone lineup in India by introducing a new A-series model. The handset has already debuted in select international markets and is expected to arrive in India in the coming days. While the company has not officially announced its launch plans in the country, a new report has shed light on the phone's expected pricing, availability, and key hardware details. The device is tipped to target buyers in the affordable segment and could join several existing A-series smartphones already available in India.

Oppo A6c Price in India, Availability (Expected)

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Oppo A6c could launch in India as early as this week or next week. The publication, citing industry sources, claims the smartphone will arrive with a starting price of Rs. 13,999 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Oppo is also expected to offer a 4GB+ 128GB storage configuration, which is said to cost Rs. 16,999.

The report suggests the Oppo A6c could initially be sold through offline retail channels. Although the company has not announced a launch date, industry sources cited by the publication claim the handset may reach stores later this week. Oppo has previously adopted a similar offline-focused strategy for some of its budget smartphones.

Oppo A6c India Variant Features (Expected)

The Indian variant of the Oppo A6c is expected to offer specifications similar to its global counterpart. The handset sports a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate and up to 1,125 nits of peak brightness. The Chinese variant is backed by a 6,500mAh battery and a Snapdragon 685 SoC paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

The publication also claims that the absence of a 6GB RAM model for the Indian variant of the Oppo A6c could reflect ongoing cost pressures in the smartphone component market.

For imaging, Oppo has equipped the A6c with a 13-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing sensor, with both cameras supporting video recording at up to 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second. The handset supports dual Nano-SIM cards and 4G LTE connectivity. Other connectivity features include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, and OTG support. Biometric authentication options include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face recognition. The device is also rated IP64 for resistance against dust ingress and water splashes.

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