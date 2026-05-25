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Oppo A6c Price in India, Memory Configurations Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch

The Oppo A6c could initially be sold through offline retail channels in India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 May 2026 15:45 IST
Oppo A6c Price in India, Memory Configurations Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Launch

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo A6c (pictured) was launched in China in January this year

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Highlights
  • Oppo A6c could launch in India as early as this week
  • The handset may start at Rs. 13,999 for the base variant
  • Oppo may offer the phone in 64GB and 128GB storage options
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Oppo could soon expand its budget smartphone lineup in India by introducing a new A-series model. The handset has already debuted in select international markets and is expected to arrive in India in the coming days. While the company has not officially announced its launch plans in the country, a new report has shed light on the phone's expected pricing, availability, and key hardware details. The device is tipped to target buyers in the affordable segment and could join several existing A-series smartphones already available in India.

Oppo A6c Price in India, Availability (Expected)

According to a report by 91Mobiles, the Oppo A6c could launch in India as early as this week or next week. The publication, citing industry sources, claims the smartphone will arrive with a starting price of Rs. 13,999 for the base model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Oppo is also expected to offer a 4GB+ 128GB storage configuration, which is said to cost Rs. 16,999.

The report suggests the Oppo A6c could initially be sold through offline retail channels. Although the company has not announced a launch date, industry sources cited by the publication claim the handset may reach stores later this week. Oppo has previously adopted a similar offline-focused strategy for some of its budget smartphones.

Oppo A6c India Variant Features (Expected)

The Indian variant of the Oppo A6c is expected to offer specifications similar to its global counterpart. The handset sports a 6.75-inch HD+ LCD panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 240Hz touch sampling rate and up to 1,125 nits of peak brightness. The Chinese variant is backed by a 6,500mAh battery and a Snapdragon 685 SoC paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 15 based on Android 15.

The publication also claims that the absence of a 6GB RAM model for the Indian variant of the Oppo A6c could reflect ongoing cost pressures in the smartphone component market.

For imaging, Oppo has equipped the A6c with a 13-megapixel primary rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing sensor, with both cameras supporting video recording at up to 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second. The handset supports dual Nano-SIM cards and 4G LTE connectivity. Other connectivity features include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, and OTG support. Biometric authentication options include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face recognition. The device is also rated IP64 for resistance against dust ingress and water splashes.

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OPPO A6c

OPPO A6c

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 685
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
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Further reading: Oppo A6c, Oppo A6c India Launch Timeline, Oppo A6c India Launch, Oppo A6c Fearures, Oppo A6 Series, Oppo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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