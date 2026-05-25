Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi 15 5G Reportedly Receive Price Hikes in India

Xiaomi is said to have hiked the prices of two Redmi smartphones in India. Several brands have increased smartphone rates in recent months, citing market conditions. According to a tipster, the Redmi Note 15 5G and the Redmi 15 5G are the latest handsets from the Xiaomi subsidiary to receive a price increase. The revised prices are said to have already come into effect, making multiple variants of both models more expensive than their launch prices.

Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi 15 5G Prices Increased in India

Tipster Sanju Chaudhary claims in a post on X that Xiaomi has raised the prices of the Redmi Note 15 5G and Redmi 15 5G in India by Rs. 2,000. According to the tipster, the Redmi Note 15 5G's 8GB + 128GB variant now retails at Rs. 26,999. Similarly, the 8GB + 256GB configuration has reportedly seen its price increase to Rs. 29,999.

Price hike alert 🚨

REDMI has increased the prices of its smartphone models by up to ₹2K:



Redmi Note 15:

8/128GB: ₹24,999 → ₹26,999

8/256GB: ₹27,999 → ₹29,999



Redmi 15:

6/128GB: ₹18,499 → ₹20,499

8/128GB: ₹20,499 → ₹22,499

8/256GB: ₹22,499 → ₹24,499



The… pic.twitter.com/SufrfVCFLm — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) May 25, 2026

For context, the Redmi Note 15 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage model. The 8GB+256GB variant costs Rs. 24,999.

The Redmi 15 5G is also said to have become more expensive. Its 6GB + 128GB variant has reportedly gone up to Rs. 20,499, while the 8GB + 128GB model reportedly costs Rs. 22,499. The top-end 8GB + 256GB variant has reportedly received a similar Rs. 2,000 hike, taking its price to Rs. 24,499.

Redmi launched the 15 5G in India for Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants cost Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively.

At the time of writing, the updated prices have been made live across Redmi India's official website. However, the brand has not officially confirmed the reported price revision. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Redmi for a comment on the reported price hike and will update the story when a response is received.

This is, notably, not the first time that the prices of the Redmi Note 15 5G and Redmi 15 5G have been hiked. In April, the brand was reported to have raised the prices. The Note 15 5G saw its price go up by Rs. 2,000, while the Redmi 15 5G price was said to have been hiked to Rs. 18,499.

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