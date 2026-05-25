Technology News
English Edition

Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi 15 5G Reportedly Receive Price Hikes in India

Redmi Note 15 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 22,999.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 May 2026 15:56 IST
Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi 15 5G Reportedly Receive Price Hikes in India

Redmi 15 5G was launched in India in August 2025

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Tipster claims prices of Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi 15 5G have gone up
  • Redmi Note 15 5G's 8GB + 128GB variant is said to cost Rs. 26,999
  • The brand has yet to officially announce a price hike
Advertisement

Xiaomi is said to have hiked the prices of two Redmi smartphones in India. Several brands have increased smartphone rates in recent months, citing market conditions. According to a tipster, the Redmi Note 15 5G and the Redmi 15 5G are the latest handsets from the Xiaomi subsidiary to receive a price increase. The revised prices are said to have already come into effect, making multiple variants of both models more expensive than their launch prices.

Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi 15 5G Prices Increased in India

Tipster Sanju Chaudhary claims in a post on X that Xiaomi has raised the prices of the Redmi Note 15 5G and Redmi 15 5G in India by Rs. 2,000. According to the tipster, the Redmi Note 15 5G's 8GB + 128GB variant now retails at Rs. 26,999. Similarly, the 8GB + 256GB configuration has reportedly seen its price increase to Rs. 29,999.

For context, the Redmi Note 15 5G was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB RAM+128GB storage model. The 8GB+256GB variant costs Rs. 24,999.

The Redmi 15 5G is also said to have become more expensive. Its 6GB + 128GB variant has reportedly gone up to Rs. 20,499, while the 8GB + 128GB model reportedly costs Rs. 22,499. The top-end 8GB + 256GB variant has reportedly received a similar Rs. 2,000 hike, taking its price to Rs. 24,499.

Redmi launched the 15 5G in India for Rs. 14,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option, while the 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants cost Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 16,999, respectively.

At the time of writing, the updated prices have been made live across Redmi India's official website. However, the brand has not officially confirmed the reported price revision. Gadgets 360 has reached out to Redmi for a comment on the reported price hike and will update the story when a response is received.

This is, notably, not the first time that the prices of the Redmi Note 15 5G and Redmi 15 5G have been hiked. In April, the brand was reported to have raised the prices. The Note 15 5G saw its price go up by Rs. 2,000, while the Redmi 15 5G price was said to have been hiked to Rs. 18,499.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi 15 5G

Redmi 15 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Design feels premium
  • Exceptional battery life
  • Large display for binge watching
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels
  • Inadequate brightness levels
  • Considerable bloatware
Read detailed Redmi 15 5G review
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Redmi Note 15 5G

Redmi Note 15 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Good Battery Life
  • Bad
  • Cameras are inconsistent
  • No HDR playback support
  • Bloatware
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 5G review
Display 6.77-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5520mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi Note 15 5G Price in India, Redmi 15 5G, Redmi 15 5G Price in India, redmi
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Samsung Galaxy A57 5G: Perfect Camera Phone Under Rs. 50,000

Related Stories

Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi 15 5G Reportedly Receive Price Hikes in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus VM441 AiO All-in-One Desktop PC Launched in India With 24-Inch Display, Snapdragon X
  2. Xiaomi 17T Amazon Availability, Zeiss-Tuned Telephoto Camera Confirmed
  3. Xiaomi 17T, Xiaomi 17 Pro Price, Storage Variants Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo Y600 Turbo Launched With 9,000mAh Battery at This Price
  5. Oppo Reno 16 Series Launched With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera: See Price
  6. Apple May Add Third-Party Casting Support to iOS 27, But There's a Catch
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Discover 77 Rare Red Quasars Hidden Behind Cosmic Dust
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Reportedly Receive One UI 8.5 Stable Update in India
  3. Xiaomi 17T Amazon Availability, Zeiss-Tuned Telephoto Camera Confirmed via Microsite
  4. Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Responds to Criticism of Ethereum Foundation
  5. iOS 27 Said to Offer Third-Party AirPlay Alternatives Such as Google Cast to EU Users
  6. Huawei Wants to Surpass Moore’s Law Constraints With Its New Scaling System
  7. Oppo Enco Air 5s Launched With 12mm Drivers, Up to 48 Hours Total Battery Life: Price, Features
  8. Oppo Pad 6 Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC and 10,420mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  9. Bad Thoughts Season 2 Out on OTT: Know Everything About This Dark Comedy Show
  10. Kara OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Dhanush’s Tamil Crime Drama Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »