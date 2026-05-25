Kara is the story of a man forced to become a thief after a bank seizes one of his ancestral properties. The setup is of the 1990s and is a Tamil-language movie. Music of the Kara is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar. After the production ended, its title was not revealed for a month. Kara came on celluloid on April 30, 2026. The movie gained around Rs. 40 crore on a gross level. Let's see the cast and crew and trailer and plot of Kara.

When and Where to Watch

Kara is landing on May 28, 2026 on Netflix. It is also available in Hindi and other languages.

Trailer and Plot

Kara is a movie set in the year 1990 and it is based on a man named Karasaami aka Kara's ancestral land gets sealed by the bank. He is a thief professionally and he has a partner named Murugesan. He steals at MLA's house and then disguises himself as an EB line man. He eventually decides to stop stealing and starts working somewhere. He lacks funds and because of that his loan gets approved by the bank. Later on, his land gets sealed by the bank and this made him change his mind. He again goes off into the criminal world.

Cast and Crew

Dr Kishari K Ganesh has produced Kara. Vignesh Raja has directed the movie. Alfred Prakash has written the movie. Vela Film International and Think Studios are the banners of production. Dhanush is the lead along with Mamitha Baiju. Alongside them, K. S. Ravikumar, Suraj Venjuramoodu, and Srija Ravi have played important roles.

Reception

Kara has an IMDb rating of 8.2 out of 10 and is a piece of entertainment that has been liked by audiences.