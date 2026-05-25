Technology News
English Edition

Kara OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Dhanush’s Tamil Crime Drama Online?

Kara is a Tamil-language crime drama set in the 1990s starring Dhanush in the lead role.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 May 2026 16:22 IST
Kara OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Dhanush’s Tamil Crime Drama Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Kara is landing on May 28, 2026 on Netflix.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Dhanush’s Kara premieres on Netflix on May 28
  • The film follows a thief forced back into crime
  • Kara earned nearly Rs. 40 crore at the box office
Advertisement

Kara is the story of a man forced to become a thief after a bank seizes one of his ancestral properties. The setup is of the 1990s and is a Tamil-language movie. Music of the Kara is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar. After the production ended, its title was not revealed for a month. Kara came on celluloid on April 30, 2026. The movie gained around Rs. 40 crore on a gross level. Let's see the cast and crew and trailer and plot of Kara.

When and Where to Watch

Kara is landing on May 28, 2026 on Netflix. It is also available in Hindi and other languages.

Trailer and Plot

Kara is a movie set in the year 1990 and it is based on a man named Karasaami aka Kara's ancestral land gets sealed by the bank. He is a thief professionally and he has a partner named Murugesan. He steals at MLA's house and then disguises himself as an EB line man. He eventually decides to stop stealing and starts working somewhere. He lacks funds and because of that his loan gets approved by the bank. Later on, his land gets sealed by the bank and this made him change his mind. He again goes off into the criminal world.

Cast and Crew

Dr Kishari K Ganesh has produced Kara. Vignesh Raja has directed the movie. Alfred Prakash has written the movie. Vela Film International and Think Studios are the banners of production. Dhanush is the lead along with Mamitha Baiju. Alongside them, K. S. Ravikumar, Suraj Venjuramoodu, and Srija Ravi have played important roles.

Reception

Kara has an IMDb rating of 8.2 out of 10 and is a piece of entertainment that has been liked by audiences.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Kara, imdb, netflix
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Redmi Note 15 5G, Redmi 15 5G Reportedly Receive Price Hikes in India

Related Stories

Kara OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Dhanush’s Tamil Crime Drama Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 16 Series Launched With 200-Megapixel Rear Camera: See Price
  2. A New OnePlus Pad With This OLED Display Could Launch in India Soon
  3. Here's When the Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Will Launch in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists Discover 77 Rare Red Quasars Hidden Behind Cosmic Dust
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Reportedly Receive One UI 8.5 Stable Update in India
  3. Xiaomi 17T Amazon Availability, Zeiss-Tuned Telephoto Camera Confirmed via Microsite
  4. Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Responds to Criticism of Ethereum Foundation
  5. iOS 27 Said to Offer Third-Party AirPlay Alternatives Such as Google Cast to EU Users
  6. Huawei Wants to Surpass Moore’s Law Constraints With Its New Scaling System
  7. Oppo Enco Air 5s Launched With 12mm Drivers, Up to 48 Hours Total Battery Life: Price, Features
  8. Oppo Pad 6 Launched With MediaTek Dimensity 9500s SoC and 10,420mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  9. Bad Thoughts Season 2 Out on OTT: Know Everything About This Dark Comedy Show
  10. Kara OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Dhanush’s Tamil Crime Drama Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »