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Bad Thoughts Season 2 Out on OTT: Know Everything About This Dark Comedy Show

Created by Tom Segura, Bad Thoughts is finally back with its second season, where the stories are set to thrill the viewers with dark comedy and more than that. Streaming now, only on Netflix.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 May 2026 16:23 IST
Bad Thoughts Season 2 Out on OTT: Know Everything About This Dark Comedy Show

Photo Credit: Netflix

This series is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

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Highlights
  • Bad Thoughts Season 2 is a dark comedy anthology series
  • It has been created by Tom Segura
  • Streaming now, only on Netflix with 6 episodes
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Created by Tom Segura, Bad Thoughts is back with its second season, and certainly, the viewers can now stream it online. This season, the plot of the series remains the same and offers multiple stories that come along with inappropriate themes like taboo, phobias, and modern anxieties. This is an anthology series that explores the themes of dark comedy in its episodes. The sequences are a perfect blend of drama, thrill, and comedy. Furthermore, the star cast has done justice with their stellar performances.

When and Where to Watch Bad Thoughts Season 2

This series is now available to stream exclusively on Netflix. It consists of six episodes in total. Also, the viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Bad Thoughts Season 2

This series commences with the first episode titled Bad Impulses, where the narrative revolves around a James Bond-style secret agent who struggles to keep up with his missions. However, the plot soon turns into a thriller style and explores themes of virtual reality and unusual role-plays. On the other hand, other episodes dive deep into the themes of negative perspectives, bad influences, romance, and more. Tom Segura himself has showcased his acting skills in the series.

Cast and Crew of Bad Thoughts Season 2

Directed by Tomi Segura, Rami Hachache, Jeremy Konner, and Tyler Cornack, this series stars the talented Tom Segura, Kirk Fox, Tim Baltz, Christina Pazsitzky, and others. The music composition of the series has been delivered by Pinar Toprak and Gerrit Wunder, while Nicholas Wiesnet has done the cinematography.

Reception of Bad Thoughts Season 2

This show has recently arrived with its Season 2, hence, the reviews are awaited. However, the series holds an IMDb rating of 6.2/10.

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Further reading: Bad Thoughts Season 2, IMDb, netflix
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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