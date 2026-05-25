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  • Oppo Reno 16 Pro With 200 Megapixel Camera, 7,000mAh Battery Launched Alongside Oppo Reno 16: Price, Features

Oppo Reno 16 Pro With 200-Megapixel Camera, 7,000mAh Battery Launched Alongside Oppo Reno 16: Price, Features

The Oppo Reno 16 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 May 2026 15:44 IST
Oppo Reno 16 Pro With 200-Megapixel Camera, 7,000mAh Battery Launched Alongside Oppo Reno 16: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 16 series features a 50-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 16 series features a triple rear camera setup
  • Oppo Reno 16 series is offered in three colour options
  • Oppo Reno 16 series will go on sale via the company’s website
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Oppo Reno 16 Pro and Reno 16 were launched in China on Monday during the smartphone maker's May 2026 launch event. Along with the new Reno series phones, the tech firm also unveiled its flagship Oppo Pad 6 tablet. The Oppo Reno 16 series is offered in three distinct colour options, and the top-end configurations feature up to 16GB of RAM. Both handsets have a triple rear camera system, and the Oppo Reno 16 Pro is equipped with a 200-megapixel main camera, which is similar to its predecessor. Moreover, the two models have a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The Reno 16 series is powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

Oppo Reno 16 Pro, Oppo Reno 16 Price, Availability

Pricing for the Oppo Reno 16 starts at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations cost CNY 3,899 (about Rs. 55,000), CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 56,000), and CNY 4,299 (about Rs. 60,000), respectively. The top-of-the-line option, with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, is priced at CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 69,000).

On the other hand, the base variant of the Oppo Reno 16 Pro, with the same RAM and storage capacity, costs CNY 4,499 (about Rs. 63,000), while the higher-end 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations are priced at CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 69,000) and CNY 5,299 (about Rs. 74,000), respectively.

Both Reno series phones are set to go on sale in China on May 29 via the Oppo online store. The Oppo Reno 16 is offered in Galaxy Purple, Heartbeat, and Moonlight Is Dark (translated from Chinese) colourways, while the Oppo Reno 16 Pro ships in Dream White, Heartbeat, and Moonlight Is Dark shades.

oppo reno 16 oppo inline Oppo Reno 16

Oppo Reno 16 series is offered in three colourways
Photo Credit: Oppo

 

Oppo Reno 16 Pro, Oppo Reno 16 Specifications, Features

The Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16 Pro are dual SIM handsets that run on Android 16-based ColorOS 16. The Pro model sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,272×2,772 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, 450 ppi pixel density, 1.07 billion colours, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. Meanwhile, the Reno 16 boasts a 6.32-inch 1.5K (1,216 x 2,640 pixels) OLED display, with 460 ppi pixel density and the same features as the Pro model.

Powering the Oppo Reno 16 Pro is an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. On the other hand, the Reno 16 boasts an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super SoC. Both phones feature up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The company claims that the new Oppo Reno 16 series ships with an IP69K rating for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 16 Pro and Reno 16 carry the same triple rear camera system, headlined by a 200-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter, featuring optical image stabilisation. The phones also feature a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera on the back, paired with a 50-megapixel (f/2.8) periscope telephoto camera, offering up to 3.5x optical zoom. Additionally, both handsets boast a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The phones can record videos at up to 4K/60 fps.

The Oppo Reno 16 Pro packs a 7,000mAh battery, while the Reno 16 gets a 6,700mAh cell. Both phones support 80W wired fast charging. However, only the Pro model features 50W wireless fast charging support. The two also support 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, and QZSS for connectivity. Both feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock for security. While the Reno 16 Pro measures 161.31×76.46×7.86mm and weighs 208g, the Reno 16 measures 151.21×72.42×8.36mm and weighs 191g.

OPPO Reno 16 Pro

OPPO Reno 16 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500s
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2772 pixels
OPPO Reno 16

OPPO Reno 16

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.32-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6,700mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1216x2640 pixels
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Further reading: Oppo Reno 16 Pro, Oppo Reno 16, Oppo, Oppo Reno 16 Pro Price, Oppo Reno 16 Price, Oppo Reno 16 Pro Launch, Oppo Reno 16 Launch, Oppo Reno 16 Pro Specifications, Oppo Reno 16 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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