Oppo Reno 16 Pro and Reno 16 were launched in China on Monday during the smartphone maker's May 2026 launch event. Along with the new Reno series phones, the tech firm also unveiled its flagship Oppo Pad 6 tablet. The Oppo Reno 16 series is offered in three distinct colour options, and the top-end configurations feature up to 16GB of RAM. Both handsets have a triple rear camera system, and the Oppo Reno 16 Pro is equipped with a 200-megapixel main camera, which is similar to its predecessor. Moreover, the two models have a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The Reno 16 series is powered by MediaTek Dimensity chipsets.

Oppo Reno 16 Pro, Oppo Reno 16 Price, Availability

Pricing for the Oppo Reno 16 starts at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 49,000) for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Meanwhile, the higher-end 16GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations cost CNY 3,899 (about Rs. 55,000), CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 56,000), and CNY 4,299 (about Rs. 60,000), respectively. The top-of-the-line option, with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, is priced at CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 69,000).

On the other hand, the base variant of the Oppo Reno 16 Pro, with the same RAM and storage capacity, costs CNY 4,499 (about Rs. 63,000), while the higher-end 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations are priced at CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 69,000) and CNY 5,299 (about Rs. 74,000), respectively.

Both Reno series phones are set to go on sale in China on May 29 via the Oppo online store. The Oppo Reno 16 is offered in Galaxy Purple, Heartbeat, and Moonlight Is Dark (translated from Chinese) colourways, while the Oppo Reno 16 Pro ships in Dream White, Heartbeat, and Moonlight Is Dark shades.

Oppo Reno 16 series is offered in three colourways

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 16 Pro, Oppo Reno 16 Specifications, Features

The Oppo Reno 16 and Reno 16 Pro are dual SIM handsets that run on Android 16-based ColorOS 16. The Pro model sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,272×2,772 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz of refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, 450 ppi pixel density, 1.07 billion colours, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. Meanwhile, the Reno 16 boasts a 6.32-inch 1.5K (1,216 x 2,640 pixels) OLED display, with 460 ppi pixel density and the same features as the Pro model.

Powering the Oppo Reno 16 Pro is an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 9500s chipset. On the other hand, the Reno 16 boasts an octa core MediaTek Dimensity 8550 Super SoC. Both phones feature up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. The company claims that the new Oppo Reno 16 series ships with an IP69K rating for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Oppo Reno 16 Pro and Reno 16 carry the same triple rear camera system, headlined by a 200-megapixel (f/1.8) primary shooter, featuring optical image stabilisation. The phones also feature a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) ultrawide camera on the back, paired with a 50-megapixel (f/2.8) periscope telephoto camera, offering up to 3.5x optical zoom. Additionally, both handsets boast a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The phones can record videos at up to 4K/60 fps.

The Oppo Reno 16 Pro packs a 7,000mAh battery, while the Reno 16 gets a 6,700mAh cell. Both phones support 80W wired fast charging. However, only the Pro model features 50W wireless fast charging support. The two also support 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a USB Type-C port, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, and QZSS for connectivity. Both feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock for security. While the Reno 16 Pro measures 161.31×76.46×7.86mm and weighs 208g, the Reno 16 measures 151.21×72.42×8.36mm and weighs 191g.