Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 and Galaxy Tab A9+ have been silently debuted in India. The latest Galaxy A series tablets run on Android 13 with OneUI 5.1.1 on top and are offered in Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + 5G variants. The Galaxy Tab A9 ships with a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, while the Galaxy Tab A9+ features a Snapdragon 695 SoC under the hood. The vanilla model has an 8.7-inch display, while the Galaxy Tab A9+, in contrast, sports an 11-inch display. Both models pack a 5,100mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9, Galaxy Tab A9+ price in India, availability

Samsung's official India website doesn't mention the pricing and availability details of the Galaxy Tab A9 series. However, they are currently listed on the e-commerce website Amazon. As per the listings, the Galaxy Tab A9 costs Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Wi-Fi only variant, while its Wi-Fi + 5G variant is priced at Rs. 15,999.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is priced at Rs. 20,999 for the Wi-Fi-only variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The price details of the Wi-Fi + 5G variant are unavailable at this moment. Both models are offered in Dark Blue, Grey, and Silver colour options.

Both Samsung tablets are currently available for purchase during Amazon's ongoing Great Indian Festival 2023. Customers can avail an instant discount of up to Rs. 5,000 while buying the Galaxy A9 series tablets through SBI credit cards.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ specifications

The dual SIM (eSIM + physical SIM) Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ runs on Android 13 with OneUI 5.1.1 and features an 11-inch (1,200 x 1,920 pixels) WQXGA LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the tablet includes an octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage which is expandable via the microSD card slot

For optics, Galaxy Tab A9+ features an 8-megapixel single rear camera unit as well as a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It features a quad-speaker setup with support for surround sound. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB Type-C port.

As per the listing, Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ packs a 5,100mAh battery. The tablet measures 305x204x37mm and weighs 510 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 specifications

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 has the same SIM and software specifications as the Galaxy Tab A9+. It features an 8.7-inch (800x1,340 pixels) LCD WQXGA display with 60Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

For optics, Galaxy Tab A9 features an 8-megapixel rear camera with autofocus and a 2-megapixel front camera with front flash. The tablet features dual speakers by AKG with Dolby Atmos support. It is also backed by a 5,100mAh battery. It measures 219x29x131.6mm and weighs 366 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.