OnePlus Pad 2 may be introduced in the country later this year. The company hasn't revealed any details about the tablet yet. However, rumours about the purported model have surfaced online. A tipster has suggested the launch timeline of the tablet. It is expected to succeed the OnePlus Pad, which was unveiled globally in February 2023, and made its way to India in April the same year. The OnePlus Pad 2 is expected to come with upgraded features over the preceding model.

Tipster Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) claimed in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the OnePlus Pad 2 is expected to launch in the second half of 2024, that is, sometime between July and December this year. The tipster did not reveal any other details about the rumoured tablet.

OnePlus Pad launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 39,999. The tablet is available in a single Halo Green shade.

The OnePlus Pad sports an 11.61-inch display with a 2,800 x 2,000 pixels resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, a 7: 5 aspect ratio, 500 nits of peak brightness level, and an 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It ships with Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.1.

In the camera department, the OnePlus Pad gets a single 13-megapixel rear camera sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The tablet is backed by a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W wired SuperVOOC fast charging. It measures 258mm x 189.4mm x 6.5mm in size and weighs 552g.

Meanwhile, the company also launched the OnePlus Pad Go in India in October 2023 carrying a price tag of Rs. 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option of the Wi-Fi-only variant. It is offered in a Twin Mint colourway. This tablet comes with an 11.35-inch 2.4K LCD screen, a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, an 8-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel selfie shooter, and an 8,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging support.

