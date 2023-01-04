Technology News
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Realme Pad Slim With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 10.4 Inch LCD Screen Listed Ahead of Launch: All Details

Realme Pad Slim With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 10.4 Inch LCD Screen Listed Ahead of Launch: All Details

This tablet could launch alongside the Realme 10 in India on January 9.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 January 2023 16:48 IST
Realme Pad Slim With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 10.4 Inch LCD Screen Listed Ahead of Launch: All Details

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Realme

Realme Pad Slim features quad speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology

Highlights
  • Realme Pad Slim packs a 7,100mAh battery, 18W charging support
  • It gets 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB of onboard storage
  • The Realme Pad Slim features a 3.5mm headphone jack

Realme Pad Slim appears to be soon launching in India. This tablet has been listed on Flipkart ahead of its official launch in the country. The listing has revealed the complete specifications of this tablet. It gets a 10.4-inch LCD screen with a WUXGA+ (1,200x2,000) pixels resolution. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with Mali G52 GPU. The Realme Pad Slim also comes with support for both Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connectivity. It packs a 7,100 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Realme Pad Slim price in India (expected), availability

The Realme Pad Slim has been listed on Flipkart ahead of its launch in India. This tablet is listed to cost Rs. 32,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. However, we can expect the launch price to be much lower than the current listing. It is said to come in Gold and Grey colours.

Realme is yet to confirm the official India launch date of this tablet. It could arrive along with the Realme 10 in India on January 9.

Realme Pad Slim specifications, features

This tablet features a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ LCD screen with 10-finger multi-touch support. The Realme Pad Slim is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with Mali G52 GPU. There is also 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB onboard storage expandable via microSD (up to 1TB).

It runs on Android 11, and offers both Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connectivity. This tablet gets an 8-megapixel main camera on the back that is capable of recording full-HD videos. The Realme Pad Slim gets a 3.5mm headphone jack and offers Bluetooth v5.3 support. There are quad speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology. It also gets dual noise-cancelling microphones.

The Realme Pad Slim packs a 7,100mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. The company claims that the tablet can offer up to 65 hours of standby time.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Pad Slim

Realme Pad Slim

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 10.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Resolution 1200x2000 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android 11
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7100mAh
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Realme Pad Slim, Realme Pad Slim price in India, Realme Pad Slim specifications, Realme, Flipkart
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Featured video of the day
The Tech Finale 2022 Part 2 | The Gadgets 360 Show
Realme Pad Slim With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 10.4 Inch LCD Screen Listed Ahead of Launch: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W Fast Charging Goes Official
  2. 1899 Axed at Netflix After One Season, Creators Confirm
  3. Samsung Galaxy F04 With 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: All Details
  4. Google Pixel 7a Hands-on Video Appears Online, Design Tipped
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India Variant to Get 50-Megapixel Sony Sensor: Details
  6. Redmi Watch 3 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched, Redmi Band 2 Follows
  7. Intel Announces 13th Gen Core CPUs for Laptops, New Entry-Level N Series
  8. OnePlus Says Phones Launched Since 2020 Support Jio, Airtel 5G Services
  9. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: Moving Up the Ladder
  10. Yamaha TW-E7B True Wireless Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. CES 2023: Devices to Silence Snoring, Analyse Urine, Create Digital 'Twins' Unveiled
  2. Samsung Galaxy A34 Spotted on Geekbench With MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC: Report
  3. The Flash Season 9 Brings Back Trio of Familiar Faces, Reveals New Poster
  4. Realme Pad Slim With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, 10.4 Inch LCD Screen Listed Ahead of Launch: All Details
  5. OnePlus 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Apple’s Mixed Reality AR/VR Headset to Feature Digital Crown, Waist-Mounted Battery Pack: Report
  7. Binance Tops List of Crypto Exchanges in Market Share: Arcane Research
  8. CES 2023: ’Qi2’ Next Generation Wireless Charging Standard Based on Apple’s MagSafe Announced
  9. Oppo Find X6 Pro May Get 120x Digital Zoom Capability: Report
  10. Motorola ThinkPhone Officially Teased, Will Be Unveiled at CES 2023
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.