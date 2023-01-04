Realme Pad Slim appears to be soon launching in India. This tablet has been listed on Flipkart ahead of its official launch in the country. The listing has revealed the complete specifications of this tablet. It gets a 10.4-inch LCD screen with a WUXGA+ (1,200x2,000) pixels resolution. Under the hood, it packs a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with Mali G52 GPU. The Realme Pad Slim also comes with support for both Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connectivity. It packs a 7,100 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Realme Pad Slim price in India (expected), availability

The Realme Pad Slim has been listed on Flipkart ahead of its launch in India. This tablet is listed to cost Rs. 32,999 for the sole 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. However, we can expect the launch price to be much lower than the current listing. It is said to come in Gold and Grey colours.

Realme is yet to confirm the official India launch date of this tablet. It could arrive along with the Realme 10 in India on January 9.

Realme Pad Slim specifications, features

This tablet features a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ LCD screen with 10-finger multi-touch support. The Realme Pad Slim is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, paired with Mali G52 GPU. There is also 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB onboard storage expandable via microSD (up to 1TB).

It runs on Android 11, and offers both Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connectivity. This tablet gets an 8-megapixel main camera on the back that is capable of recording full-HD videos. The Realme Pad Slim gets a 3.5mm headphone jack and offers Bluetooth v5.3 support. There are quad speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology. It also gets dual noise-cancelling microphones.

The Realme Pad Slim packs a 7,100mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging. The company claims that the tablet can offer up to 65 hours of standby time.

