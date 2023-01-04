Technology News
OnePlus 11 5G price starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 29,600) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 January 2023 16:27 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 11 5G features LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen with 2K resolution

Highlights
  • OnePlus 11 5G sports a 16-megapixel selfie sensor
  • It runs on Android 13
  • OnePlus 11 5G will be launched in India on February 7

OnePlus 11 5G was launched in China on Wednesday as the latest flagship smartphone from the brand. The new OnePlus handset comes with a 120Hz LTPO 3.0 AMOLED screen with 2K resolution and 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The OnePlus 11 5G is equipped with the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and features AAC backed Bionic Vibration motor. It has triple rear cameras led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor. Other highlights of the device include up to 16GB RAM, Android 13, and a maximum of 512GB storage. It will debut in India in the first week of February.

OnePlus 11 5G price

The OnePlus 11 5G price has been set at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 48,000) for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 16GB + 256GB model that is priced at CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 53,000). The top-of-the-line 16GB + 512GB option is priced at CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 59,000). It comes in Endless Black and Instant Blue colours and is currently up for pre-booking. It is scheduled to go on sale in China starting January 9.

OnePlus has confirmed to launch the OnePlus 11 5G in India during the OnePlus Cloud 11 event on February 7. It will be unveiled alongside the OnePlus Buds Pro 2.

OnePlus 11 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus 11 5G runs on Android 13 with ColorOS 13.0 on top and features a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1,440x3,216 pixels) Samsung LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display with 20.1:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The panel gets always on display support and has a pixel density of 525ppi with a peak brightness of up to 1300 nits. It is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 7. The display offers support for HDR and Dolby Vision formats. Under the hood, the new OnePlus smartphone carries the new octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with 12GB and 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM options and Adreno 740 GPU.

oneplus 11 5g inline OnePlus 11 5G

For optics, the OnePlus 11 5G has a Hasselblad-branded triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The camera unit also includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX58 ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 lens and a 32-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies and video chats, it comes with a 16-megapixel sensor at the front, with an f/2.4 lens. The OnePlus 11 5G packs up to 512GB of UFS4.0 storage.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, GPS, and NFC. Sensors on board include an e-compass, gyroscope, g-sensor, rear colour temperature sensor, proximity sensor, and Qualcomm sensor core. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor. It packs stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

OnePlus has provided a 5,000mAh dual-cell battery on the OnePlus 11 5G. It supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging. Besides, it measures 163.1x74.1x8.53mm and weighs 205 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: OnePlus 11 5G, OnePlus 11 5G Price, OnePlus 11 5G Specifications, OnePlus 11, OnePlus
