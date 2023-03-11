Technology News

Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale 2023: Best Offers on Tablets, Laptops, Smartwatches

The Amazon Mega Electronics Days sale 2023 started on March 10 and will last till March 14.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 11 March 2023 19:26 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme Pad Slim is offered in two colour options

  • Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale 2023 usually follows a Holi sale
  • Laptops, wearables, headphones, tablets and many more items are on sale
  • Several bank offers accompany the discount deals

Amazon Mega Electronics Days 2023 sale, which follows the Holi sale, is currently ongoing on the e-commerce platform. Among the items for sale are laptops, wearables, headphones, tablets, PC accessories, tablets, and cameras. The sale started on March 10 and will go on till March 14. Electronic items and accessories are available from brands like Samsung, Apple, boat, Lenovo, Sony, and more at a discounted rate. Card offers on various products will also be available as part of this Amazon sale. Following are some of the items with the best deals.

Smartwatches

Apple Watch SE (GPS+Celluar)

The Apple Watch SE (GPS+Cellular), usually available for Rs. 36,900, is now listed at Rs. 34,900 on the Amazon site. The smartwatch sports a 40mm OLED retina display with a rectangular dial. Released in September 2020, the wearble comes in five colour variants. This product also has a deal of 5 percent cashback if the customer uses an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card during the purchase. There are also multiple No Cost EMI options offered on the deal.

Buy now at: Rs. 34,900 (MRP Rs. 36,900)

Fire-Boltt Phoenix Smartwatch

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix Smartwatch is available for Rs.1,699, which comes at an original price of Rs. 2,199. With over 120 sports mode, the wearable offers features including Bluetooth calling, SpO2 and heart-rate monitoring. One can avail an additional 5 percent cashback offer purchase it made through an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,699 (MRP Rs. 2,199)

Tablets and Pads

Realme Pad Slim

The Realme Pad Slim is offered at a discounted price of Rs. 17,908 during the Amazon Mega Electronics Days 2023 sale. It is usually marked at Rs. 29,999. It offers a 10-4-inch display with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. The tablet 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and was launched running on Android 11 OS.

Buy now at: Rs. 17,908 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Samsung Tab A8

The Samsung Tab A8 sports a 10-5-inch display and packs 7,040mAh battery. During the sale, instead of its market price of Rs. 28,799, this tablet is available at Rs. 20,999. For optics, it packs an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front lens. Moreover, it gets 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 20,999 (MRP Rs. 28,799)

Laptops

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop is offered at a discounted price of Rs. 33,446, down from its normal price of Rs. 60,890. Launched in July 2021, the laptop gets 15.6-inch display. It runs on Intel Core i5 processor, with 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

Buy now at: Rs. 33,446 (MRP Rs. 60,890)

Asus VivoBook 14

The Asus VivoBook 14 offers a 14-inch display and is powered by a Core i5 processor. It packs 8GB of RAM, along with 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop is available at a price of Rs. 32,990 during the sale, instead of its usual market price of Rs. 51,990.

Buy now at: Rs. 32,990 (MRP Rs. 51,990)

Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular

Strap Colour White, Yellow, Black, Orange, Blue
Display Size 40mm
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type OLED Retina
Ideal For Unisex
Realme Pad Slim

Display 10.40-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G80
Resolution 1200x2000 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android 11
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7100mAh
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 (2021) 82H801CWIN Laptop

Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 10 Home
Hard disk No
SSD 512GB
Weight 1.65 kg
Asus VivoBook 14 X403 Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
SSD 512GB
Graphics Integrated Intel HD Graphics 620
Weight 1.30 kg
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
