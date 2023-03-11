Amazon Mega Electronics Days 2023 sale, which follows the Holi sale, is currently ongoing on the e-commerce platform. Among the items for sale are laptops, wearables, headphones, tablets, PC accessories, tablets, and cameras. The sale started on March 10 and will go on till March 14. Electronic items and accessories are available from brands like Samsung, Apple, boat, Lenovo, Sony, and more at a discounted rate. Card offers on various products will also be available as part of this Amazon sale. Following are some of the items with the best deals.

Smartwatches

The Apple Watch SE (GPS+Cellular), usually available for Rs. 36,900, is now listed at Rs. 34,900 on the Amazon site. The smartwatch sports a 40mm OLED retina display with a rectangular dial. Released in September 2020, the wearble comes in five colour variants. This product also has a deal of 5 percent cashback if the customer uses an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card during the purchase. There are also multiple No Cost EMI options offered on the deal.

The Fire-Boltt Phoenix Smartwatch is available for Rs.1,699, which comes at an original price of Rs. 2,199. With over 120 sports mode, the wearable offers features including Bluetooth calling, SpO2 and heart-rate monitoring. One can avail an additional 5 percent cashback offer purchase it made through an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card.

Tablets and Pads

The Realme Pad Slim is offered at a discounted price of Rs. 17,908 during the Amazon Mega Electronics Days 2023 sale. It is usually marked at Rs. 29,999. It offers a 10-4-inch display with MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. The tablet 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and was launched running on Android 11 OS.

The Samsung Tab A8 sports a 10-5-inch display and packs 7,040mAh battery. During the sale, instead of its market price of Rs. 28,799, this tablet is available at Rs. 20,999. For optics, it packs an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front lens. Moreover, it gets 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Laptops

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 laptop is offered at a discounted price of Rs. 33,446, down from its normal price of Rs. 60,890. Launched in July 2021, the laptop gets 15.6-inch display. It runs on Intel Core i5 processor, with 8GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

The Asus VivoBook 14 offers a 14-inch display and is powered by a Core i5 processor. It packs 8GB of RAM, along with 512GB of SSD storage. The laptop is available at a price of Rs. 32,990 during the sale, instead of its usual market price of Rs. 51,990.

