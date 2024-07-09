Technology News
Redmi Pad Pro Officially Teased to Launch in India Later This Month: Expected Specifications

Redmi Pad Pro was launched in China earlier this year and has now been teased to launch in India soon.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 July 2024 17:05 IST
Redmi Pad Pro Officially Teased to Launch in India Later This Month: Expected Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Pad Pro (Chinese variant) has a 12.1-inch 120Hz display which supports 600 nits peak brightness

Highlights
  • Redmi Pad Pro is officially confirmed to launch in India this month
  • The tablet is already available for purchase in China
  • The Chinese variant of Redmi’s tablet gets a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC
Redmi Pad Pro will launch in India later this month, the company officially announced during the launch of the Redmi 13 5G in the country on Tuesday. The tablet made its debut in China on May 20 as the latest addition to Redmi's portfolio of tablet devices powered by HyperOS. However, the Chinese company remained tight-lipped regarding the details of the Indian variant of the Redmi Pad Pro. This development comes months after the tablet was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

Redmi Pad Pro Specifications (Expected)

The Redmi Pad Pro is already available for purchase in China. However, it is not known if the tablet sold in India would feature similar specifications.

Notably, the Redmi Pad Pro in China sports a 12.1-inch LCD screen with a 2560x1600 resolution and a pixel density of 249 pixels per inch (ppi). The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and supports 600 nits of peak brightness. It is Dolby Vision certified and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. It also comes with an adaptive reading mode, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker Free and Circadian Friendly specifications.

Under the hood, the Redmi Pad Pro is powered by the 4-nanometre Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor with a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The storage can be expanded to 1.5TB. It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Pad Pro has a single 8-megapixel camera at the back which supports 1080p video recording at 30fps. There is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front of the tablet.

The tablet supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi Direct, Miracast and USB 2.0 data transfer speeds. Backing the Redmi Pad Pro is a 10,000mAh battery which supports up to 33W fast charging via USB Type-C. The tablet measures 280.0x181.85x7.52mm in terms of dimensions and weighs 571g.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Redmi Pad Pro, Redmi Pad Pro Specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Redmi Pad Pro Officially Teased to Launch in India Later This Month: Expected Specifications
