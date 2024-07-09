Redmi Pad Pro will launch in India later this month, the company officially announced during the launch of the Redmi 13 5G in the country on Tuesday. The tablet made its debut in China on May 20 as the latest addition to Redmi's portfolio of tablet devices powered by HyperOS. However, the Chinese company remained tight-lipped regarding the details of the Indian variant of the Redmi Pad Pro. This development comes months after the tablet was spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website.

Redmi Pad Pro Specifications (Expected)

The Redmi Pad Pro is already available for purchase in China. However, it is not known if the tablet sold in India would feature similar specifications.

Notably, the Redmi Pad Pro in China sports a 12.1-inch LCD screen with a 2560x1600 resolution and a pixel density of 249 pixels per inch (ppi). The display has a refresh rate of 120Hz and supports 600 nits of peak brightness. It is Dolby Vision certified and comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. It also comes with an adaptive reading mode, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light, Flicker Free and Circadian Friendly specifications.

Under the hood, the Redmi Pad Pro is powered by the 4-nanometre Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor with a peak clock speed of 2.4GHz. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The storage can be expanded to 1.5TB. It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14.

In terms of optics, the Redmi Pad Pro has a single 8-megapixel camera at the back which supports 1080p video recording at 30fps. There is an 8-megapixel selfie shooter on the front of the tablet.

The tablet supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi Direct, Miracast and USB 2.0 data transfer speeds. Backing the Redmi Pad Pro is a 10,000mAh battery which supports up to 33W fast charging via USB Type-C. The tablet measures 280.0x181.85x7.52mm in terms of dimensions and weighs 571g.

