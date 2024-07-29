Technology News
Redmi Pad Pro 5G and Redmi Pad SE 4G Launched in India: Price, Specifications

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G is equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 July 2024 14:50 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

The Redmi Pad SE 4G is backed by a 6650mAh battery along with 10W wired charging support

Highlights
  • The Redmi Pad SE 4G features MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
  • Pad Pro 5G gets a 12.1-inch LCD screen
  • Both tablets support dual SIM cards
Redmi Pad Pro 5G and Redmi Pad SE 4G were launched in India on Monday (July 29). Xiaomi's latest tablets in India are the first by the brand to get both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity. The Pad Pro is equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset while the Pad SE 4G is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. Both devices will run on Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS. The Redmi Pad Pro model will be available in both only Wi-Fi as well as Wi-Fi and cellular variants.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Pad SE 4G Price and Availability

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G is available in Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + cellular variants. The Wi-Fi-only Redmi Pad Pro gets a single 6GB RAM and 128GB variant that's priced at Rs. 21,999. It. The Wi-Fi + cellular Redmi Pad Pro 5G starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage variant can be purchased for Rs. 26,999. The Wi-Fi-only variant is available in Graphite Grey and Mist Blue colourways, while the Wi-Fi + cellular variant is available in the Graphite Grey and Quick Silver colour options.

On the other hand, the Redmi Pad SE 4G starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, whereas the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant can be purchased for Rs. 11,999. The tablet is available in Forest Green, Ocean Blue, and Urban Grey colour options.

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G also comes with introductory offers. Consumers can get a discount of Rs. 2,000 on both models upon using ICICI and HDFC bank credit cards. The same offer is also available by using the specified bank's debit and credit cards via easy monthly instalments (EMI). Both tablet models will go on sale starting August 2, 12pm on the brand's website, retail stores, and all major e-commerce platforms.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G Specifications and Features

Redmi Pad Pro 5G has 280.0 x 181.85 x 7.52mm dimensions and weighs 571g. It features a 12.1-inch LCD screen with a 2.5K (2560 x 1600 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 600nits peak brightness. The tablet is equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage.

Coming to optics, the Redmi Pad Pro 5G sports a single 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The device is backed by a 10,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging.

For connectivity, the cellular variant gets a dual SIM slot where the second space acts as a hybrid slot and can double as a MicroSD card reader. It also supports Wi-Fi 6, 5 and 4 in both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bandwidth. It also comes with Bluetooth 5.2 and a USB Type-C support.

Redmi Pad SE 4G Specifications and Features

The Redmi Pad SE 4G has 211.58 x 125.48 x 8.8mm dimensions and weighs 370g. It features an 8.7-inch LCD screen with 1340 x 800 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 600nits of peak brightness. The tablet is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 Storage.

For optics, it sports a single 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The tablet is backed by a 6650mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. Coming to connectivity, it has a dual SIM card slot and a dedicated MicroSD card slot. It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C connectivity.

Further reading: Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Redmi Pad SE 4G, Redmi Pad Pro 5G price in India, Redmi Pad SE 4G price in India, Redmi Pad Pro 5G specifications, Redmi Pad SE 4G specifications, Redmi
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Redmi Pad Pro 5G and Redmi Pad SE 4G Launched in India: Price, Specifications
