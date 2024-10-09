Technology News
Redmi Tipped to be Working on a Gaming Tablet With Snapdragon 8-Series SoC

Redmi's purported gaming tablet is expected to use a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 October 2024 16:52 IST
Redmi Pad Pro 5G (pictured) was launched in India in July this year

Highlights
  • Redmi's gaming tablet has not yet been officially announced
  • Redmi Pad Pro 5G and Pad SE 4G were recently launched in India
  • The Redmi Pad Pro 5G has a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC
Redmi could be working on a new tablet targeted at gamers. The company has not yet made any announcements regarding such a tablet. However, a tipster has suggested that Redmi could launch a gaming tablet soon. The moniker of the purported gaming tablet or its specifications have not yet surfaced online. We can expect to learn more about the rumoured tablet in the coming days. Notably, Redmi launched the Pad Pro 5G and Redmi Pad SE 4G in India in July this year.

Redmi Gaming Tablet: All We Know

Redmi is reportedly working on a gaming tablet that is expected to be a compact offering with the ability to outperform larger tablets. Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested in a Weibo post that the tablet is confirmed to launch but did not reveal any other details.

Although he did not clarify which tablet he was talking about, a 91Mobiles report suggests it is a Redmi tablet. The report shows a screengrab of the tipster's post (now edited) where he claimed that the tablet could carry a Snapdragon 8-series chipset, speculated to be the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. 

The report added that the tipster had recently claimed that Redmi is developing a compact, flagship tablet with an LCD screen. Since most of this information is based on assumptions, readers should take it with a pinch of salt.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G and Redmi Pad SE 4G Price in India

The company launched the Redmi Pad Pro 5G and Redmi Pad SE 4G in India in July. The SE version starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option. Meanwhile, the Wi-Fi only Redmi Pad Pro 5G is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the 6GB + 128GB, while the Wi-Fi + cellular variant starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration.

Redmi Pad Pro version carries a 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD screen, while the SE variant comes with an 8.7-inch 90Hz LCD panel. They are powered by Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and MediaTek Helio G85 chipsets, respectively.

