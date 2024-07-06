Technology News
OnePlus Pad 2 Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 9,510mAh Battery

OnePlus Pad 2 is said to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 6 July 2024 15:00 IST
OnePlus Pad 2 Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 9,510mAh Battery

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Pad 2 is expected to be a rebadged version of the OnePlus Pad Pro (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus Pad 2 could be equipped with a 13-megapixel main camera
  • The tablet is tipped to support up to 12GB of RAM
  • The OnePlus Pad 2 is likely to carry six speakers
OnePlus Pad 2 will launch globally on July 16 at the OnePlus Summer Launch Event in Milan, Italy. The tablet will launch alongside the OnePlus Nord 4, Watch 2R, and Nord Buds 3 Pro. It is expected to succeed the OnePlus Pad, which was unveiled in February 2023. The global variant of the OnePlus Pad 2 is tipped to be a rebadged version of the OnePlus Pad Pro, introduced in China in June this year. A tipster has shared some leaked key specifications of the tablet and suggested an India launch.

OnePlus Pad 2 features (expected)

According to an X post by tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24), the OnePlus Pad 2 is expected to sport a 12.1-inch IPS LCD screen with a 3,000 x 2120 pixels resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate and 900nits of peak brightness level. It is also tipped to support Dolby Vision.

The tipster claimed that the OnePlus Pad 2 will likely be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The tablet could be available in two RAM and storage configurations - 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. It is also likely to be equipped with six speakers.

The OnePlus Pad 2 is also expected to be backed by a 9,500mAh battery with support for 67W wired SuperVOOC charging. For optics, the back camera is expected to have a 13-megapixel sensor, while the front camera is tipped to get an 8-megapixel sensor.

OnePlus Pad 2 launch

According to a community post, the OnePlus Pad 2 will be launched during a OnePlus Summer Launch Event in Milan, Italy, on July 16 alongside the OnePlus Nord 4, Watch 2R, and Nord Buds 3 Pro.

The aforementioned tipster noted that the OnePlus Pad 2 will also launch in India. The company will also introduce the OnePlus Stylo 2, which is a stylus, a Smart Keyboard and a Folio Case to accompany the tablet, he suggested.

Comment
 
 

