Redmi 13 5G was launched in India on Tuesday during an event marking the company's 10th anniversary of its arrival in the country. It is the first smartphone in India to be launched with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE (accelerated edition) chipset. The Redmi 13 5G features a 108-megapixel primary camera with support for 3x in-sensor zoom, along with a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. It packs a 5,030mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, using the included charger.

Redmi 13 5G Price in India, Availability

Redmi 13 5G price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 8GB + 128GB memory variant is priced at Rs. 15,499. The company says that these are "suggested prices" but did not offer any clarification as to whether these are the final prices for these handsets. The smartphone is available in Hawaiian Blue, Black Diamond, and Orchid Pink colourways.

The newly launched Redmi 13 5G will be sold via Amazon, the company's online store, and retail channels, starting on July 12 at 12pm (noon). Customers can also lower the price of their purchase by Rs. 1,000 using an eligible bank discount or exchange offer, according to the company.

Redmi 13 5G Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 13 5G runs on Android 14 with Xiaomi's HyperOS skin on top. It sports a 6.79-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The handset is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE SoC from Qualcomm, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Redmi 13 5G is equipped with a 108-megapixel camera with a Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor and an f/1.75 aperture. The company says that the primary camera offers 3x in-sensor zoom. The phone also has with a 2-megapixel macro camera. For video chats and selfies, it features a 13-megapixel front facing camera, located in a hole-punch cutout on the display.

You get 128GB of inbuilt storage on the Redmi 13 5G. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone is also equipped with a USB Type-C port for data transfers and charging the 5,030mAh battery at 33W.

Sensors on board the Redmi 13 5G include an accelerometer, gyroscope, e-compass, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor. The handset also features an infrared (IR) transmitter that can be used to control various household appliances. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Besides, it measures 168.6x76.28x8.3mm and weighs 205g.

