Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi 13 5G With 108 Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specificiations

Redmi 13 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specificiations

Redmi 13 5G is available in Hawaiian Blue, Black Diamond, and Orchid Pink colour options.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 9 July 2024 12:39 IST
Redmi 13 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specificiations

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi 13 5G is equipped with a 32-megapixel selfie camera

Highlights
  • Redmi 13 5G runs on Xiaomi's Android 14-based HyperOS skin
  • The handset is equipped with a 5,030mAh battery
  • The Redmi 13 5G sports a 6.79-inch IPS LCD screen
Advertisement

Redmi 13 5G was launched in India on Tuesday during an event marking the company's 10th anniversary of its arrival in the country. It is the first smartphone in India to be launched with a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE (accelerated edition) chipset. The Redmi 13 5G features a 108-megapixel primary camera with support for 3x in-sensor zoom, along with a 13-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. It packs a 5,030mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging, using the included charger.

Redmi 13 5G Price in India, Availability

Redmi 13 5G price in India is set at Rs. 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 8GB + 128GB memory variant is priced at Rs. 15,499. The company says that these are "suggested prices" but did not offer any clarification as to whether these are the final prices for these handsets. The smartphone is available in Hawaiian Blue, Black Diamond, and Orchid Pink colourways.

The newly launched Redmi 13 5G will be sold via Amazon, the company's online store, and retail channels, starting on July 12 at 12pm (noon). Customers can also lower the price of their purchase by Rs. 1,000 using an eligible bank discount or exchange offer, according to the company.

Redmi 13 5G Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Redmi 13 5G runs on Android 14 with Xiaomi's HyperOS skin on top. It sports a 6.79-inch Full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The handset is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE SoC from Qualcomm, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. 

For photos and videos, the Redmi 13 5G is equipped with a 108-megapixel camera with a Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor and an f/1.75 aperture. The company says that the primary camera offers 3x in-sensor zoom. The phone also has with a 2-megapixel macro camera. For video chats and selfies, it features a 13-megapixel front facing camera, located in a hole-punch cutout on the display.

You get 128GB of inbuilt storage on the Redmi 13 5G. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone is also equipped with a USB Type-C port for data transfers and charging the 5,030mAh battery at 33W.

Sensors on board the Redmi 13 5G include an accelerometer, gyroscope, e-compass, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor. The handset also features an infrared (IR) transmitter that can be used to control various household appliances. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. Besides, it measures 168.6x76.28x8.3mm and weighs 205g. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi 13 5G, Redmi 13 5G price in India, Redmi 13 5G specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Xiaomi 15 Series Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Feature 120Hz Displays, Wi-Fi 7 Connectivity
Europe Issues 'Travel Rule' Guidelines for Crypto Firms Amid Push to Curb Money Laundering, Financial Crime

Related Stories

Redmi 13 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specificiations
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 4 Price, Renders, Specifications Revealed in New Leaks
  2. Google's Gemini Chatbot Could Soon Work Even When Your Phone Is Locked
  3. Redmi 13 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  4. OnePlus Pad 2, Nord Buds 3 Pro, Watch 2R Renders, Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Odyssey Building 'Hollywood-Grade' AI Text-to-Video Model to Compete With Sora, Gen-3 Alpha
  2. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Series Unofficial Unboxing Video Surfaces Online; Price, Design Tipped
  3. Redmi Pad Pro Officially Teased to Launch in India Later This Month: Expected Specifications
  4. Indian Fintech Firms Calls Basel Committee's Crypto Rules Transparency-Driven, Progressive
  5. Indian Video Games Industry Seeks Distinction From Real Money Games, Sends Policy Suggestions to Centre
  6. Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED Copilot+ Laptop With Snapdragon X Elite Chip Launched in India : Specifications, Price
  7. Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Gemini Live Feature With Ability to Operate on Locked Android Phones Spotted in Development
  9. OnePlus Nord 4 Price in India, Renders Surface Online; 1.5K Display, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC Tipped
  10. iOS 18 Beta Developer Beta 3 Introduces Automatic Dark Icon Theming for Third-Party Apps
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »