OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2024 is set to be held on July 16 in Milan, Italy. The company has confirmed that the event will launch four new products — the OnePlus Nord 4 5G, the OnePlus Pad 2, the OnePlus Watch 2R, and the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. The OnePlus Nord 4 5G has previously been tipped as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3V but with a different design. Similarly, the OnePlus Pad 2 is also expected to be a rebadged version of the OnePlus Pad Pro.
The OnePlus Nord 4 5G will be unveiled during a OnePlus Summer Launch Event in Milan, Italy, on July 16 alongside the OnePlus Pad 2, Watch 2R, and Nord Buds 3 Pro, the company confirmed in a community post.
The OnePlus Nord 4G handset is claimed to sport a metal unibody design. The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro is said to be a mid-range offering with active noise cancellation (ANC) support. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Pad 2 is dubbed the "new productivity powerhouse", and the OnePlus Watch 2R is confirmed to be lightweight and run on Wear OS.
The OnePlus Nord 4 5G was previously tipped to be priced in India at Rs. 31,999. It is expected to sport a 6.74-inch 1.5K OLED screen, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.
Leaked design renders of the OnePlus Nord 4 5G showed the phone in three colour options and with an alert slider.
The details of the OnePlus Pad 2 have also leaked recently. The tablet has been tipped to launch in India alongside the OnePlus Stylo 2, a Smart Keyboard and a Folio Case.
