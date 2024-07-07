Technology News

OnePlus Nord 4 to Launch Alongside Pad 2, Watch 2R, and Nord Buds 3 Pro on July 16

The OnePlus Summer Launch event date is set for July 16.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 7 July 2024 08:58 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Nord 4 is expected to be a rebadged version of the OnePlus Ace 3V (pictured)

  • OnePlus Nord 4 5G may get a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC
  • The handset will likely carry a 50-megapxiel dual rear camera setup
  • The OnePlus Nord 4 5G may support 100W fast charging
OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2024 is set to be held on July 16 in Milan, Italy. The company has confirmed that the event will launch four new products — the OnePlus Nord 4 5G, the OnePlus Pad 2, the OnePlus Watch 2R, and the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro. The OnePlus Nord 4 5G has previously been tipped as a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 3V but with a different design. Similarly, the OnePlus Pad 2 is also expected to be a rebadged version of the OnePlus Pad Pro.

OnePlus Nord 4, Pad 2, Watch 2R, Nord Buds 3 Pro launch

The OnePlus Nord 4 5G will be unveiled during a OnePlus Summer Launch Event in Milan, Italy, on July 16 alongside the OnePlus Pad 2, Watch 2R, and Nord Buds 3 Pro, the company confirmed in a community post.

The OnePlus Nord 4G handset is claimed to sport a metal unibody design. The OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro is said to be a mid-range offering with active noise cancellation (ANC) support. Meanwhile, the OnePlus Pad 2 is dubbed the "new productivity powerhouse", and the OnePlus Watch 2R is confirmed to be lightweight and run on Wear OS.

OnePlus Nord 4 5G price, features (expected)

The OnePlus Nord 4 5G was previously tipped to be priced in India at Rs. 31,999. It is expected to sport a 6.74-inch 1.5K OLED screen, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera system and a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone could be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and be backed by a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging support.

Leaked design renders of the OnePlus Nord 4 5G showed the phone in three colour options and with an alert slider. 

The details of the OnePlus Pad 2 have also leaked recently. The tablet has been tipped to launch in India alongside the OnePlus Stylo 2, a Smart Keyboard and a Folio Case.

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
