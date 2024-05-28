Technology News

Redmi Pad Pro 5G Design, Colourways Revealed; Confirmed to Launch Soon

Redmi Pad Pro 5G could be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 May 2024 19:37 IST
Redmi Pad Pro 5G Design, Colourways Revealed; Confirmed to Launch Soon

Photo Credit: X/LeiJun

Redmi Pad Pro 5G is confirmed to ship with Xiaomi's HyperOS

Highlights
  • Redmi Pad Pro 5G could be backed by a 10,000mAh battery
  • The tablet is expected to feature a 12.1-inch 120Hz 1.5K display
  • The Redmi Pad Pro 5G may feature an 8-megapixel main camera
Advertisement

Redmi Pad Pro launched in China in April this year with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, a 10,000mAh battery with fast charging support, and a 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD screen. It was listed in three RAM and storage configurations and Wi-Fi connectivity. The tablet is yet to arrive in India but a launch seems imminent as the tablet was spotted on the Google Play Console. It has now been confirmed that the tablet will also be introduced in a 5G variant.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G launch

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun (@leijun) announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Redmi Pad Pro 5G will come with support for a 5G SIM card. The exact launch date or timeline has not yet been revealed. Jun added that the 5G variant will also support a 'network sync' feature, which will allow users to easily connect their phone's hotspot to the tablet with a single tap.

The design of the upcoming model seen in the teaser poster is similar to that of the current Redmi Pad Pro. Even the colourways and accessories, that is, a stylus, a keyboard and a cover case also appear similar. It is seen in shades similar to the Dark Grey and Shallow Blue Bay options. This suggests that apart from the additional 5G connectivity, the Redmi Pad Pro 5G is likely to be similar to the Wi-Fi-only version.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G specifications, features (expected)

Like the existing Redmi Pad Pro, the Redmi Pad Pro 5G is likely to feature a 12.1-inch 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) resolution LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, a peak brightness level of 600 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G is also expected to come with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, a 10,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging, an 8-megapixel rear sensor, and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The teaser confirms that the tablet will ship with Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Redmi Pad Pro 5G launch, Redmi Pad Pro 5G specifications, Redmi Pad Pro, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Honor Earbuds X7 With Up to 40 Hours Total Battery Life, 10mm Dynamic Drivers Launched: Price, Specifications
Xiaomi 14 Civi India Launch Date Confirmed, to Feature Leica-Branded Lenses

Related Stories

Redmi Pad Pro 5G Design, Colourways Revealed; Confirmed to Launch Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT 7 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Said to Get Camera Improvements With This Update
  3. Samsung Galaxy F55 5G First Impressions
  4. OnePlus 12 New Colour Option to Launch in India Soon, Design Teased
  5. Panchayat Season 3 Review: Still Entertaining
  6. Amazon Listing Reveals Honor's Gift Bundle for Magic 6 Pro
  7. Honor 200 Series With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched: See Price
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch X Could Launch Soon, Compete With This Apple Watch
#Latest Stories
  1. Argentina Authorities Discuss Bitcoin Adoption Strategy, Experience With Counterparts From El Salvador
  2. Redmi Pad Pro 5G Design, Colourways Revealed; Confirmed to Launch Soon
  3. Moto G04s Price in India, Sale Timeline Tipped Ahead of May 30 Launch
  4. OnePlus 12 New Colour Option to Launch in India Soon, Design Teased
  5. Nothing Phone 2a May Launch in New Red, Yellow Colourways on May 29
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch X With New Chip, Better Battery Life to Debut as Apple Watch Ultra 2 Competitor: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy M35 5G With Exynos 1380 SoC, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. iOS Exploit That Lets Developers Add 'Animated' App Icons Discovered: How it Works
  9. Realme GT 7 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India
  10. iPad Pro (2024) With Ultra Retina XDR OLED Could Witness Over 9 Million Shipments: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »