Redmi Pad Pro launched in China in April this year with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, a 10,000mAh battery with fast charging support, and a 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD screen. It was listed in three RAM and storage configurations and Wi-Fi connectivity. The tablet is yet to arrive in India but a launch seems imminent as the tablet was spotted on the Google Play Console. It has now been confirmed that the tablet will also be introduced in a 5G variant.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G launch

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun (@leijun) announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Redmi Pad Pro 5G will come with support for a 5G SIM card. The exact launch date or timeline has not yet been revealed. Jun added that the 5G variant will also support a 'network sync' feature, which will allow users to easily connect their phone's hotspot to the tablet with a single tap.

ICYMI: Redmi Pad Pro also comes in 5G. This means you can enjoy the 5G internet speed on the go by inserting a 5G SIM card. Plus, it supports Network sync, easily connecting to your phone's hotspot with a single tap. pic.twitter.com/X9TDopnmb5 — Lei Jun (@leijun) May 26, 2024

The design of the upcoming model seen in the teaser poster is similar to that of the current Redmi Pad Pro. Even the colourways and accessories, that is, a stylus, a keyboard and a cover case also appear similar. It is seen in shades similar to the Dark Grey and Shallow Blue Bay options. This suggests that apart from the additional 5G connectivity, the Redmi Pad Pro 5G is likely to be similar to the Wi-Fi-only version.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G specifications, features (expected)

Like the existing Redmi Pad Pro, the Redmi Pad Pro 5G is likely to feature a 12.1-inch 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) resolution LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, a peak brightness level of 600 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G is also expected to come with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, a 10,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging, an 8-megapixel rear sensor, and an 8-megapixel front camera sensor. The teaser confirms that the tablet will ship with Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS.

