Samsung may equip its next flagship Android tablet with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500, according to a new APK teardown. Code found in one of the company's system apps points to an unreleased device powered by MediaTek's latest flagship chip. While the software does not name the product directly, the discovery suggests the processor could debut in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 series, continuing Samsung's recent use of MediaTek chips in its premium tablets.

Samsung May Use Dimensity 9500 in Galaxy Tab S12

According to a report by Android Authority, references to the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 were found in Samsung's AI Core app. The chipset appears under its model number, MT6993.

The report says the app also lists several on-device AI features linked to the chip, including AI-generated wallpapers, image expansion, generative editing, and image harmonisation. The last feature is believed to adjust lighting, colours, and contrast so edited subjects blend more naturally into a scene.

The code does not mention any specific device. However, the report notes that Samsung used MediaTek's flagship processors in both the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 and S11 series. That makes the Samsung Galaxy Tab S12 lineup the most likely candidate for the MediaTek Dimensity 9500.

Samsung's adoption of MediaTek chips marked a shift from its earlier reliance on Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors for flagship tablets. If the Galaxy Tab S12 series uses the Dimensity 9500, Samsung would continue that strategy for a third generation. The report noted that testing found that the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 trails the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 in CPU performance. The report also notes that some specialised apps, including advanced emulators, still run better on Snapdragon hardware.

At the same time, the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 reportedly delivered stronger gaming performance and lower temperatures during sustained workloads, which could make it a good fit for high-performance tablets. Readers should note that Samsung has not confirmed these details, and features spotted in APK teardowns may change before release.